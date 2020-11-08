Support the register

Can Einkorn Flour Be Used For The Eucharist, How My Fitness Became A Prayer, And More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Sergio Alexandre de Carvalho
Sergio Alexandre de Carvalho (photo: Pixabay / CC0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Ask Father: Can Einkorn Flour be Used for the Eucharist? It is Lower in Gluten – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

How My Fitness Became a Prayer – Karen Pullano at Ignitum Today +1

Offer Your Day Through the Immaculate Heart of Mary with this Prayer – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Bones Are Funny Things – Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand

Cardinal Pell, the Living Martyr – Fr. Mark Withoos at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Sacristy Series: The Merits of the Italian Form of the Incense Boat – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Who is a Right Friend For a Shepherd? – Laurika Nxumalo at Catholic Stand

Are Catholics Christian? Guide to Evangelical Questions – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Unleashing the Power of Intercessory Prayer – Charlie McKinney at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Why We Must Struggle in the Spiritual Life – Fr. Nnamdi Moneme, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

What’s Really Happening at The Visitation: The Ark Comes to Elizabeth – Steve Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead to Rome

7 Essential Manners During the Election Period – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

Blessed Charles of Austria: The Indivisible Emperor – Charles Coulombe at Crisis Magazine

Mr. William “Bill” Strub: a.k.a. “The World’s Oldest Altar Boy” Passes at Age 98 – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

St. Ignatius of Loyola: Madman or Militant Monk? – Sean Fitzpatrick at Catholic Exchange

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

