What Catholics Should Look For When Buying a Bible, The Thief Who Stole Heaven, and More!

What Catholics Should Look For When Buying A Bible - Will Wright at Catholic Link +1

Meet the Clothing Company Restoring Dignity to Adults with Special Needs - Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia +1

The Healing of Memories - Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

Understanding & Overcoming Scrupulosity: Part I & Part II – Father John Bartunek, L.C., at Catholic Exchange

The Transformation of the Parvis of Notre-Dame – Simone Zurawski at Sacred Architecture

The Disappearing Babies – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Pope Francis & the Vatican “Revolving Doors” – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

The Thief Who Stole Heaven - Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Una Voce Seville in Spain: A Sign of Hope & Promise - J.P. Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Priest Weeps at Irreverence for Eucharist, Wherein Fr. Z Rants - Fr. Z’s Blog
Expectation & Vigilance – Father Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

Germany’s Schismatic Synodal Way – Father Gerald E. Murray, J.C.D., at The Catholic Thing

