The Real Presence of the Eucharist in the Early Church, and More!

Vicente Juan Macip, “The Last Supper”
Vicente Juan Macip, “The Last Supper” (photo: Public Domain)
The Real Presence of the Eucharist in the Early Church – Emily Capps at Clarifying Catholicism 188 +1

Before & After: St. Mary’s in Fennimore, Wisconsin – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal 197 +1

Pope ‘Confident’ We Will Reach Goal of Shared Eucharist with Orthodox – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia 109

A Look into Heaven’s Stained Glass Windows - Peter Darcy at Catholic Stand 61

An Old Documentary about Exeter Cathedral – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement 46

God is Not an Ideology – Fr. Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today 45

Communion on the Floor & the Trinity of Disorientation – Robert R. Reilly, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report 264

Can Christians Go Woke? – Noelle Mering at Theology Of Home Blog 80

The Sacraments: What Baptism Means to a Convert – David Schloss at Catholic Stand 35

The Suicide of a Civilization - Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine 248

In 2010 I was an Anglican, Pope Benedict XVI’s U.K. Visit Changed My Life – Fr. James Bradley at Catholic Herald 151

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

