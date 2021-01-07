The Real Presence of the Eucharist in the Early Church, and More!
The Real Presence of the Eucharist in the Early Church – Emily Capps at Clarifying Catholicism 188 +1
Before & After: St. Mary’s in Fennimore, Wisconsin – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal 197 +1
Pope ‘Confident’ We Will Reach Goal of Shared Eucharist with Orthodox – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia 109
A Look into Heaven’s Stained Glass Windows - Peter Darcy at Catholic Stand 61
An Old Documentary about Exeter Cathedral – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement 46
God is Not an Ideology – Fr. Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today 45
Communion on the Floor & the Trinity of Disorientation – Robert R. Reilly, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report 264
Can Christians Go Woke? – Noelle Mering at Theology Of Home Blog 80
The Sacraments: What Baptism Means to a Convert – David Schloss at Catholic Stand 35
The Suicide of a Civilization - Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine 248
In 2010 I was an Anglican, Pope Benedict XVI’s U.K. Visit Changed My Life – Fr. James Bradley at Catholic Herald 151
