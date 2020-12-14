Support the register

Catholic Writers, How To Avoid Being Dead Right; The World’s Largest Nativity Scene; and More!

(photo: Engin Akyurt / Pixabay)
Catholic Writers, How To Avoid Being Dead Right - Melanie Jean Juneau at Catholic Stand +1

The World’s Largest Nativity Scene is in Alicante, Spain – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia +1

The Construction of the Ordinariate Calendar – Steven Rabanal at The Acolyte’s Toolbox

Please, Leave Our Mass Alone - Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today

On the Status of Minor Orders & the Subdiaconate – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Pope Francis, A New Phase Upcoming – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Proposed Changes After the McCarrick Report – Alicia Connolly-Lohr at Catholic Stand

How ‘Sola Scriptura’ Keeps People from Knowing the Bible – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Liturgical Tweaking in Italy: Rearranging the Deck Chairs on the Titanic – Fr. Z’s Blog

How to Escape the Influence of Bad Bishops – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Theology of Home (TOH) Christmas Gift Guide – Noelle Mering at Theology of Home

Presumptive President-elect Joe Biden.

Joe Biden Makes Further Cabinet Picks

Biden’s selection of Obama-era officials Antony Blinken and Linda Thomas-Greenfield as Secretary of State and Ambassador to the United Nations could signal a continuance of that administration’s diplomatic approach to prioritizing LGBT rights while taking a softer approach to promoting religious freedom.

Matt Hadro/CNA Nation

