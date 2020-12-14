Catholic Writers, How To Avoid Being Dead Right; The World’s Largest Nativity Scene; and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Catholic Writers, How To Avoid Being Dead Right - Melanie Jean Juneau at Catholic Stand +1
The World’s Largest Nativity Scene is in Alicante, Spain – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia +1
The Construction of the Ordinariate Calendar – Steven Rabanal at The Acolyte’s Toolbox
Please, Leave Our Mass Alone - Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today
On the Status of Minor Orders & the Subdiaconate – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
Pope Francis, A New Phase Upcoming – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican
Proposed Changes After the McCarrick Report – Alicia Connolly-Lohr at Catholic Stand
How ‘Sola Scriptura’ Keeps People from Knowing the Bible – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Liturgical Tweaking in Italy: Rearranging the Deck Chairs on the Titanic – Fr. Z’s Blog
How to Escape the Influence of Bad Bishops – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
Theology of Home (TOH) Christmas Gift Guide – Noelle Mering at Theology of Home
