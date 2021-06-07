New Carmel Monks in Wyoming, Visit These Gorgeous Catholic Retreat Center This Summer, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The New Carmel in Wyoming: the Monks of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal +1
These Gorgeous Catholic Retreat Centers are Open This Summer – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia +1
Pope Saint Gregory the Great and the Devastation of Roman Italy by the Lombards – Florentius at Gloria Romanorum
Jesus Defeated Death, He Didn’t Remove Suffering – Jason Craig at Those Catholic Men
At Lourdes I Found Heaven – Suzie Andres at Catholic Exchange
Four Life Lessons from the Church All Catholics Need for Spiritual Nourishment – ChurchPOP
On Salt and Preservation – Beth Casteel at Dappled Things
The Vice of Anger – Father Christopher Pietrazsko at Ignitum Today
A Transforming Vision – James Patrick Reid at The Catholic Thing
Thank You, Holy Spirit – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand
The Five Sacred Wounds – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration
Notre Dame Seminary Celebrates Ordinariate Mass of the Five Wounds – Deacon Thomas Kennedy at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
Rise in Homelessness, Catholic Shelters Work Overtime to Keep People Safe – Brian Fraga at Our Sunday Visitor
Tradition, Custom and Continuity of the Faith – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand
Saint Scholastica – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging