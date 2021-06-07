New Carmel Monks in Wyoming, Visit These Gorgeous Catholic Retreat Center This Summer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The New Carmel in Wyoming: the Monks of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

These Gorgeous Catholic Retreat Centers are Open This Summer – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia +1

Pope Saint Gregory the Great and the Devastation of Roman Italy by the Lombards – Florentius at Gloria Romanorum

Jesus Defeated Death, He Didn’t Remove Suffering – Jason Craig at Those Catholic Men

At Lourdes I Found Heaven – Suzie Andres at Catholic Exchange

Four Life Lessons from the Church All Catholics Need for Spiritual Nourishment – ChurchPOP

On Salt and Preservation – Beth Casteel at Dappled Things

The Vice of Anger – Father Christopher Pietrazsko at Ignitum Today

A Transforming Vision – James Patrick Reid at The Catholic Thing

Thank You, Holy Spirit – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

The Five Sacred Wounds – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration

Notre Dame Seminary Celebrates Ordinariate Mass of the Five Wounds – Deacon Thomas Kennedy at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Rise in Homelessness, Catholic Shelters Work Overtime to Keep People Safe – Brian Fraga at Our Sunday Visitor

Tradition, Custom and Continuity of the Faith – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

Saint Scholastica – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration

