New Carmel Monks in Wyoming, Visit These Gorgeous Catholic Retreat Center This Summer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The New Carmel in Wyoming: the Monks of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

These Gorgeous Catholic Retreat Centers are Open This Summer – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia +1 

Pope Saint Gregory the Great and the Devastation of Roman Italy by the Lombards – Florentius at Gloria Romanorum

Jesus Defeated Death, He Didn’t Remove Suffering – Jason Craig at Those Catholic Men

At Lourdes I Found Heaven – Suzie Andres at Catholic Exchange

Four Life Lessons from the Church All Catholics Need for Spiritual Nourishment – ChurchPOP

On Salt and Preservation – Beth Casteel at Dappled Things

The Vice of Anger – Father Christopher Pietrazsko at Ignitum Today

A Transforming Vision – James Patrick Reid at The Catholic Thing

Thank You, Holy Spirit – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

The Five Sacred Wounds – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration

Notre Dame Seminary Celebrates Ordinariate Mass of the Five Wounds – Deacon Thomas Kennedy at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Rise in Homelessness, Catholic Shelters Work Overtime to Keep People Safe – Brian Fraga at Our Sunday Visitor

Tradition, Custom and Continuity of the Faith – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

Saint Scholastica – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration

LEFT: The Black Madonna of Częstochowa. RIGHT: A Polish 120 mm battery during the Battle of Warsaw in 1920.

The Miracle of Vistula, and Boris Johnson’s Catholic Wedding (June 5)

In 1920, in the face of the Soviet Union’s aggression, Catholic Poland stood alone. How does Poland’s resistance serve as a cause for hope today? The Register’s UK Correspondent, KV Turley, tells the story of the “‘Miracle of Vistula’: When Our Lady Saved the World From Communism.” And then, there’s the recent Catholic wedding of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Westminster Cathedral. Some Catholics have questions how such a marriage can be valid. We are joined by Father Pius Pietrzyk for an explainer on Catholic marriage and Church law.

