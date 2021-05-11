Support the register

Clues to the Pope’s Modus Operandi, Maintaining Hope in a Time of Lies, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Pope Francis
Pope Francis (photo: Günther Simmermacher / Pixabay/CC0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Pope Francis, the Clues of His Modus Operandi – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican +1

Before and After: St. Leo the Great in the Diocese of Birmingham – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

A Love Story – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

Did St. George Slay a Dragon, Crocodile, or Demon? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Way of the Cross: Off the Shelf with Father Jeffrey Kirby – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Maintaining Hope in a Time of Lies – Auguste Meyrat at Crisis Magazine

An Indulgence Primer – Diana Von Glahn at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Priest’s Greeting at Mass is Based on These Bible Quotes – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Finding Our Calling – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

Catholic Schools With Non-Catholic Students – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L, at Canon Law Made Easy

Race, Faith, and Justice: An African Catholic’s Perspective – James Onochie at Crisis Magazine

Germany: On the Brink of Schism – Michele Malia McAloon at The Catholic Thing

Pandemic Policy and the Mechanism of Control – Brian Jones at The Catholic World Report

Investigation Points to Parolin and Becciu in Vatican Financial Scandal – The Pillar

Why We Do It: Praying for the Dead – Father Lawrence Lew, O.P., at Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

