Clues to the Pope’s Modus Operandi, Maintaining Hope in a Time of Lies, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Pope Francis, the Clues of His Modus Operandi – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican +1



Before and After: St. Leo the Great in the Diocese of Birmingham – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal +1



A Love Story – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today



Did St. George Slay a Dragon, Crocodile, or Demon? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia



Way of the Cross: Off the Shelf with Father Jeffrey Kirby – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand



Maintaining Hope in a Time of Lies – Auguste Meyrat at Crisis Magazine



An Indulgence Primer – Diana Von Glahn at Catholic Spiritual Direction



The Priest’s Greeting at Mass is Based on These Bible Quotes – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia



Finding Our Calling – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand



Catholic Schools With Non-Catholic Students – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L, at Canon Law Made Easy



Race, Faith, and Justice: An African Catholic’s Perspective – James Onochie at Crisis Magazine



Germany: On the Brink of Schism – Michele Malia McAloon at The Catholic Thing



Pandemic Policy and the Mechanism of Control – Brian Jones at The Catholic World Report



Investigation Points to Parolin and Becciu in Vatican Financial Scandal – The Pillar



Why We Do It: Praying for the Dead – Father Lawrence Lew, O.P., at Catholic Herald

