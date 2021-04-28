Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

St. Joseph Transformed My Husband’s Spiritual Life, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Man in the Clouds
Man in the Clouds (photo: Baggeb / Pixabay/CC0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

St. Joseph Transformed My Husband’s Spiritual Life – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange +1

Why and How to Read Augustine’s Confessions – Jared Ortiz, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report +1

A Catholic Reflection on the Armenian Genocide – Clarifying Catholicism

Trouble in Our Church – Richard Auciello at Catholic Stand

Aquinas and the Problem of Evil – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

The Face of Christ as the Son of God – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today

The Seven Sorrows of the Modern Church – Veil of Veronica

Truth Without Love and Love Without Truth – Father Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand

Unhealthy Motivations Cause Unhealthy Responses – One Mad Mom

Linguistic Machinations – Fr. Z’s Blog

On Banning the Tridentine Liturgy, and Selling the Edsel – CatholicCulture.org

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit 

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up