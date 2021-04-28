How to Overcome Sinful Thoughts and Realign Your Thinking, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
How to Overcome Sinful Thoughts and Realign Your Thinking – Father Thomas Morrow at Respect Life Radio +1
Nineteenth Century France’s Iconic Style: Revived – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1
Having a Cup of Coffee with My 21-Year-Old Self – Catholic Stand
Are You Guilty of the Sin of ‘Detraction’? – Elizabeth Thomas at Catholic365.com
Survey Finds Catholics Place High Value on Music at Mass – J-P Mauro at Aleteia
Is the ‘Era of Big Government’ over for U.S. Dioceses? – Ed Condon at The Pillar
Congrats — You’re Going to Be a Godparent! – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand
Do Children Have to Make Their First Communion at Their Own Parish? – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy
Shepherding the Domestic Church – Father Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today
Action Item! Support a Worthy Apostolate: Treasures of the Church – Fr. Z’s Blog
Schismatic Stratagems – Father Gerald E. Murray at The Catholic Thing
The Cancer of Polarized Architectural Designs of Altars – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
