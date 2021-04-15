Support the register

Secrets of the Vatican Secret Archives, and More!

Statue of Mary with Baby Jesus in Munich
Statue of Mary with Baby Jesus in Munich (photo: Alexandra / Pixabay/CC0)
Experience the Resurrection with Mary in the New Film Resurrection – Father Edward Looney at Catholic Exchange +1

Secrets of the Vatican Secret Archives! – Jimmy Akin and Domenico Bettinelli at JimmyAkin.com +1

An Original Painted Triptych from the Studio of ALBL Oberammergau – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Can’t Cancel Jesus – Father Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Book on Child Consecration Builds on St. Louis de Montfort’s True Devotion to Mary – Jim Graves at The Catholic World Report

Our Witness of Going to Confession is Important for the Body of Christ – Kathryn Jean Lopez at Our Sunday Visitor

The Holiness of the Virgin-Martyr St. Lucy – Michael Heinlein at Simply Catholic

Lejeune Foundation Opens First US Clinic for Patients with Down Syndrome – Nancy Flanders at Live Action News

Join ChurchPOP’s Signal Group, Telegram Channel, and Follow Us on Gab! – ChurchPOP

The Deplatforming of America – Declan Leary at Crisis Magazine

Lebanon: Number of Christians Decreasing Day by Day – Tobias Lehner at ACN News via Aleteia

L’Affaire Becciu Shows How Far Vatican Reform has to Go – Christopher Altieri at Catholic Herald

