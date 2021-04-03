Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Seven Powerful Weapons for Spiritual Combat, Saints Who Live in Times of Unrest, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Light shining onto church pews
Light shining onto church pews (photo: Rudy and Peter Skitterians / Pixabay/CC0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Seven Powerful Weapons for Spiritual Combat – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

How Many Masses a Day Can a Priest Celebrate? – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Our Sunday Visitor +1

What Is Divine Simplicity? – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

St. Patrick & the Souls You Hardly Save – Fr. Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand

New History of Catholics in U.S. Full of Scholarship, Insight, Humor – Bradley J. Birzer, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

The Path of Joy – Glenn Slaby at Catholic Stand

Saints Who Live in Times of Unrest – Meg Hunter-Kilmer at Aleteia

3 Ways to Overcome the Fear of Asking for Donations – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

The Use (Or Not) of Lace in Penitential Times – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

What Kept Parish Pandemic Giving Going & What Stopped It? – Brendan Hodge at The Pillar

Why is Traditional Catholicism Booming? with Dr. Peter Kwasniewski – Crisis Magazine

Wide Leg Pants: Katherine Hepburn-Glamorous Look (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

Toward a New Elite - Christian Browne, J.D., at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Documentary Plot Thickens: Narratives Compete Amid Vatican Silence – Christopher Altieri at Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up