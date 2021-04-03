Seven Powerful Weapons for Spiritual Combat, Saints Who Live in Times of Unrest, and More!
Seven Powerful Weapons for Spiritual Combat – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1
How Many Masses a Day Can a Priest Celebrate? – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Our Sunday Visitor +1
What Is Divine Simplicity? – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine
St. Patrick & the Souls You Hardly Save – Fr. Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand
New History of Catholics in U.S. Full of Scholarship, Insight, Humor – Bradley J. Birzer, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report
The Path of Joy – Glenn Slaby at Catholic Stand
Saints Who Live in Times of Unrest – Meg Hunter-Kilmer at Aleteia
3 Ways to Overcome the Fear of Asking for Donations – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net
The Use (Or Not) of Lace in Penitential Times – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
What Kept Parish Pandemic Giving Going & What Stopped It? – Brendan Hodge at The Pillar
Why is Traditional Catholicism Booming? with Dr. Peter Kwasniewski – Crisis Magazine
Wide Leg Pants: Katherine Hepburn-Glamorous Look (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling
Toward a New Elite - Christian Browne, J.D., at Crisis Magazine
Documentary Plot Thickens: Narratives Compete Amid Vatican Silence – Christopher Altieri at Catholic Herald
