Good News After a Very Bad Year, How to Choose Your Patron Saint, and More!
Good News After a Very Bad Year – George Weigel at Denver Catholic +1
How to Choose Your Patron Saint, in 4 Easy Steps – ChurchPOP +1
5 Ways Tolkien’s Home and Faith Inspired His Fiction – Julia Golding at Catholic Links
How Can Birth Control Be Wrong? Part II – Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand
Lost Altars of the Holy Land: Basilica of Gethsemane – J.P. Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Game Theory in Catholic Perspective – Andrew Cavallo at Ignitum Today
The Foundational (But Largely Ignored) Problem with the Equality Act – Amy Welborn at The Catholic World Report
Passiontide in Other Western Rites – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Miscarriage and Motherhood: Finding God in Silence and Noise - Chrissie Dunham at Catholic Stand
Hard to Think Clearly about Marriage If You Don’t Speak Clearly about Marriage – Edward N. Peters, J.C.D., J.D., at In the Light of the Law
The Top-10 Traditional or Trad-Leaning YouTube Channels – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info
A Land without Faces – Austin Ruse at Crisis Magazine
