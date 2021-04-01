Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Good News After a Very Bad Year, How to Choose Your Patron Saint, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

“Good Luck” in German
“Good Luck” in German (photo: Kerstin Riemer / Pixabay/CC0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Good News After a Very Bad Year – George Weigel at Denver Catholic +1

How to Choose Your Patron Saint, in 4 Easy Steps – ChurchPOP +1

5 Ways Tolkien’s Home and Faith Inspired His Fiction – Julia Golding at Catholic Links

How Can Birth Control Be Wrong? Part II – Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand

Lost Altars of the Holy Land: Basilica of Gethsemane – J.P. Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Game Theory in Catholic Perspective – Andrew Cavallo at Ignitum Today

The Foundational (But Largely Ignored) Problem with the Equality Act – Amy Welborn at The Catholic World Report

Passiontide in Other Western Rites – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Miscarriage and Motherhood: Finding God in Silence and Noise - Chrissie Dunham at Catholic Stand

Hard to Think Clearly about Marriage If You Don’t Speak Clearly about Marriage – Edward N. Peters, J.C.D., J.D., at In the Light of the Law

The Top-10 Traditional or Trad-Leaning YouTube Channels – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info

A Land without Faces – Austin Ruse at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up