Fulton Sheen’s 50-Year-Old Prophecy About Today, The Pandemic and the Collection Plate, and More!

St. Peter Statue
St. Peter Statue (photo: Peter H / Pixabay/CC0)
Fulton Sheen’s 50-Year-Old Prophecy About Today – Patti Maguire Armstrong at Catholic News & Information +1

Shrewsbury Cathedral Conservators Uncover Hidden Gothic Revival Paintings & Tiles - Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Mary in the Old Testament: Typology and Titles of the Blessed Virgin – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

New Lectionary for England and Wales - The Catholic Church Bishops' Conf. of England & Wales

The Pandemic and the Collection Plate – Brendan Hodge at The Pillar

The Untold Story of Roe v. Wade: Pro-Life Film Done in Secret, Release on Good Friday – ChurchPOP

The Future is Here for American Catholics – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report

Restoring the Sunday Mass Obligation – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

From the Fullness of the Heart the Mouth Speaks – Charlette Mills at Catholic Stand

Finding the TLM in St. Peter’s Now that Masses have been Suppressed – Fr. Z’s Blog

How to React When Priests and Prelates Act Badly – Jonathan B. Coe at Crisis Magazine

