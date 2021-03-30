Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Not Naming Children After Saints May Open Door to Demons, When God Allows Suffering, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Magnolias
Magnolias (photo: Hans Braxmeier / Pixabay/CC0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Flannery O’Connor: Catholic Steel Magnolia – Fr. Dwight Longenecker +1

When God Allows Suffering – Christine M. Hanus at Catholic365 +1

Iraq in the Bible: You May be Surprised! – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

How Can Birth Control Be Wrong? – Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand

‘A Most Peculiar Martyrdom’: Daniel O’Nielan, O.F.M. – De Processu Martyriali

Tilma Parish Creates Irresistible Parish Life – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today

Woke Sexuality Descends into Incomprehensible Jibber Jabber – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

Schönstatt’s Founder Exposed, But His Own Insist on Wanting Him Sainted – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso

Two Aspects of God’s Love: Forever & Sacrifice - Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand

Vocations before the Council—A Snapshot – Fr. Hugh Somerville Knapman, O.S.B., at A Monk On The Mission

Ask Father: “Is There a Reverent & Proper Way to Receive Communion in the Hand?” – Fr. Z's Blog

Not Naming Children After Saints May Open Door to Demons – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up