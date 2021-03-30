Not Naming Children After Saints May Open Door to Demons, When God Allows Suffering, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Flannery O’Connor: Catholic Steel Magnolia – Fr. Dwight Longenecker +1
When God Allows Suffering – Christine M. Hanus at Catholic365 +1
Iraq in the Bible: You May be Surprised! – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
How Can Birth Control Be Wrong? – Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand
‘A Most Peculiar Martyrdom’: Daniel O’Nielan, O.F.M. – De Processu Martyriali
Tilma Parish Creates Irresistible Parish Life – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today
Woke Sexuality Descends into Incomprehensible Jibber Jabber – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine
Schönstatt’s Founder Exposed, But His Own Insist on Wanting Him Sainted – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso
Two Aspects of God’s Love: Forever & Sacrifice - Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand
Vocations before the Council—A Snapshot – Fr. Hugh Somerville Knapman, O.S.B., at A Monk On The Mission
Ask Father: “Is There a Reverent & Proper Way to Receive Communion in the Hand?” – Fr. Z's Blog
Not Naming Children After Saints May Open Door to Demons – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism
