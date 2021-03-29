14 Amazing Promises Jesus Made to Those Who Pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
14 Amazing Promises Jesus Made to Those Who Pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet – ChurchPOP +1
Spiritual Warfare Checklist: Finding True Freedom – Charles D. Fraune at Slaying Dragons +1
These Healing Waters were Prophesied by a 20th-Century Nun - Bret Thoman at Aleteia
On Live Streaming the Mass - Father Christopher Seith, Ph.D., at Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Exorcist Diary: Ugly But Blessed - Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Spiritual Direction
How Lourdes Became a Global Pilgrimage Site – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand
A Different Way to Think about Death - Grazie Pozo Christie at Angelus News
Why Mary’s Perpetual Virginity Matters - Paul Senz at Catholic Answers Magazine
The 33-Day St. Louis de Montfort Marian Consecration - Donal Anthony Foley at Blue Army
What Can St. James Teach Us About Redemptive Suffering? - Shane Kapler at Catholic Exchange
He is Truly ‘the Bread of Life’ - David Schloss at Catholic Stand
A Royal Road to Canterbury - The Catholic Herald
