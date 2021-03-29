Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

14 Amazing Promises Jesus Made to Those Who Pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Handshake
Handshake (photo: Un-perfekt / Pixabay/CC0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

14 Amazing Promises Jesus Made to Those Who Pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet – ChurchPOP +1

Spiritual Warfare Checklist: Finding True Freedom – Charles D. Fraune at Slaying Dragons +1

These Healing Waters were Prophesied by a 20th-Century Nun - Bret Thoman at Aleteia

On Live Streaming the Mass - Father Christopher Seith, Ph.D., at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Exorcist Diary: Ugly But Blessed - Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Spiritual Direction

How Lourdes Became a Global Pilgrimage Site – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand

A Different Way to Think about Death - Grazie Pozo Christie at Angelus News

Why Mary’s Perpetual Virginity Matters - Paul Senz at Catholic Answers Magazine

The 33-Day St. Louis de Montfort Marian Consecration - Donal Anthony Foley at Blue Army

What Can St. James Teach Us About Redemptive Suffering? - Shane Kapler at Catholic Exchange

He is Truly ‘the Bread of Life’ - David Schloss at Catholic Stand

A Royal Road to Canterbury - The Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up