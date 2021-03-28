Major Milestones in U.S. Catholic Liturgy, Lent as Purgatorio, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
New Carmelite Monastery of Jesus, Mary & Joseph in Fairfield, Pennsylvania – Liturgical Arts Journal +1
Major Milestones in U.S. Catholic Liturgy – Tom B. at Tom’s Digest +1
The Transformative Collect of the Second Sunday of Lent - Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement
Popular Majors, Sports, & Activities at Newman Guide Colleges - Newman Society
Lent Is an Opportunity To Let God Empty Us of Our Pride - Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange
Does Bodily Autonomy Justify Abortion? – J.P. Nunez at Catholic Stand
Six Franciscan Martyrs - De Processu Martyriali
Lent as Purgatorio - Kenneth Colston at Crisis Magazine
The Imitation Game: Being Like Christ - Tony Crescio at Catholic365
Courage Offers Virtual Lenten Reflection - Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
What Will We Do For Jesus? - Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand
The History of Lent & Fasting in the Church - Donal Anthony Foley at Blue Army
