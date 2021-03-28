Support the register

Major Milestones in U.S. Catholic Liturgy, Lent as Purgatorio, and More!

New Carmelite Monastery of Jesus, Mary & Joseph in Fairfield, Pennsylvania – Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Major Milestones in U.S. Catholic Liturgy – Tom B. at Tom’s Digest +1

The Transformative Collect of the Second Sunday of Lent - Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement

Popular Majors, Sports, & Activities at Newman Guide Colleges - Newman Society

Lent Is an Opportunity To Let God Empty Us of Our Pride - Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

Does Bodily Autonomy Justify Abortion? – J.P. Nunez at Catholic Stand

Six Franciscan Martyrs - De Processu Martyriali

Lent as Purgatorio - Kenneth Colston at Crisis Magazine

The Imitation Game: Being Like Christ - Tony Crescio at Catholic365

Courage Offers Virtual Lenten Reflection - Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

What Will We Do For Jesus? - Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

The History of Lent & Fasting in the Church - Donal Anthony Foley at Blue Army

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

