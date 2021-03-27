How to Spark a Catholic Revival, Rooting Out Sin with Humility, and More!

After the new Vatican decree limits Masses at side altars in St. Peter’s Basilica, one of the greatest and busiest churches in the world falls into near empty silence each morning. This week on Register radio we talk to Register Rome correspondent Edward Pentin about the new decree, plus we review Holy Week and Easter schedules at the Vatican and in Rome, and we check in on the controversies swirling around the Vatican’s statement on same-sex unions and blessings. And then, Register contributor Kathy Schiffer joins us to discuss the new film Resurrection that is out just in time for Easter.