How to Spark a Catholic Revival, Rooting Out Sin with Humility, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Discernment’s Fourth Rule: Learn from Your Preferences – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture +1

How to Spark a Catholic Revival – Casey Chalk at Catholic Exchange +1

Expert Suggests Christians Conducted Pilgrimages Earlier Than Thought – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Rooting Out Sin with Humility – Christian Daru at Catholic Stand

Can Catholicism Make a Comeback in Quebec? - Mary Farrow at The Pillar

“Let My Prayer Rise as Incense” by Pavel Chesnokov - Byzantine Music for Lent - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

President Macron & the Real Source of France’s Identity Crisis – Mary D. Gordon at The Catholic World Report

Keeping The Faith During Depression – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

Another Kind of Death Sentence – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

How to Suggest More Latin & Gregorian Chant in a Parish without being Annoying? – Fr. Z's Blog

The Good Life Points to the Eternal Life – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Pope’s Promotion of Women a Complicated Narrative than It Appears – Christopher  Altieri at Catholic Herald

Vatican News and the Resurrection Film (March 27)

After the new Vatican decree limits Masses at side altars in St. Peter’s Basilica, one of the greatest and busiest churches in the world falls into near empty silence each morning. This week on Register radio we talk to Register Rome correspondent Edward Pentin about the new decree, plus we review Holy Week and Easter schedules at the Vatican and in Rome, and we check in on the controversies swirling around the Vatican’s statement on same-sex unions and blessings. And then, Register contributor Kathy Schiffer joins us to discuss the new film Resurrection that is out just in time for Easter.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

