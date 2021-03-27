How to Spark a Catholic Revival, Rooting Out Sin with Humility, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Discernment’s Fourth Rule: Learn from Your Preferences – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture +1
How to Spark a Catholic Revival – Casey Chalk at Catholic Exchange +1
Expert Suggests Christians Conducted Pilgrimages Earlier Than Thought – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia
Rooting Out Sin with Humility – Christian Daru at Catholic Stand
Can Catholicism Make a Comeback in Quebec? - Mary Farrow at The Pillar
“Let My Prayer Rise as Incense” by Pavel Chesnokov - Byzantine Music for Lent - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
President Macron & the Real Source of France’s Identity Crisis – Mary D. Gordon at The Catholic World Report
Keeping The Faith During Depression – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand
Another Kind of Death Sentence – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine
How to Suggest More Latin & Gregorian Chant in a Parish without being Annoying? – Fr. Z's Blog
The Good Life Points to the Eternal Life – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today
Pope’s Promotion of Women a Complicated Narrative than It Appears – Christopher Altieri at Catholic Herald
