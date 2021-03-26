Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Why is the Color Green Used for Ordinary Time, the Beauty of Authority, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

George Gower, “Portrait of Philip Howard, 20th Earl of Arundel,” ca. 1575
George Gower, “Portrait of Philip Howard, 20th Earl of Arundel,” ca. 1575 (photo: Public Domain)
Tito Edwards Blogs

He Embraced the Church after Hearing a Saint Debate and It Cost Him His Life – Larry Peterson at Aleteia +1

Beautiful Ways I Learned How to Live Jesus After Visiting an Alabama Monastery – ChurchPOP +1

Why is the Color Green Used for Ordinary Time? – Msgr. Bill King at Simply Catholic

The Beauty of Authority – Daniel Mark at Catholic Stand

The Charge that Catholics Practice Cannibalism Doesn’t Hold Water – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

Psalms in the Byzantine Lenten Office - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Life, Faith, and Struggle of Joseph Ratzinger: Peter Seewald Interview – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report

The Church Wields the Ultimate Force of Truth – Paul A. Escott at Catholic Stand

Get with It, My Fellow Catholics - Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

A Prayer Before Connecting to the Internet – Fr. Z’s Blog

Will Catholics Ever Return to Mass? – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Who is Opposing Pope Francis’ Financial Investigation? – Ed Condon at The Pillar

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up