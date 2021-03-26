Why is the Color Green Used for Ordinary Time, the Beauty of Authority, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
He Embraced the Church after Hearing a Saint Debate and It Cost Him His Life – Larry Peterson at Aleteia +1
Beautiful Ways I Learned How to Live Jesus After Visiting an Alabama Monastery – ChurchPOP +1
Why is the Color Green Used for Ordinary Time? – Msgr. Bill King at Simply Catholic
The Beauty of Authority – Daniel Mark at Catholic Stand
The Charge that Catholics Practice Cannibalism Doesn’t Hold Water – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine
Psalms in the Byzantine Lenten Office - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
The Life, Faith, and Struggle of Joseph Ratzinger: Peter Seewald Interview – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report
The Church Wields the Ultimate Force of Truth – Paul A. Escott at Catholic Stand
Get with It, My Fellow Catholics - Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing
A Prayer Before Connecting to the Internet – Fr. Z’s Blog
Will Catholics Ever Return to Mass? – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine
Who is Opposing Pope Francis’ Financial Investigation? – Ed Condon at The Pillar
