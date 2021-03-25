Jasper: An Online Magazine for Catholic Families, Christendom College Chapel Taking Shape, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Jasper: An Online Magazine for Catholic Families – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Magdalene College +1
Christ the King Chapel at Christendom College Taking Shape – Liturgical Arts Journal +1
Downton Abbey Catholicism – Philippa Martyr at The Catholic Weekly
The Sinner’s Prayer & Ongoing Conversion of Heart - Rob Marco at Catholic Stand
Beowulf & the Lord of the Rings - Fr. Pater Edmund Waldstein, O. Cist., at The Lamp Magazine
Vespers in the Morning? - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
John Ryan – Gently Lampooning the Catholic Sixties – Serenhedd James at Catholic Herald
Praying with Scripture – Getting Started – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand
Ask Father: Interfaith Marriage – Catholic & Muslim – Fr. Z’s Blog
From Transgender to Transhuman: The Expanding Culture of Death - Anne Hendershott at The Catholic World Report
Prepare to be Canceled - Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture
The Return of Segregation? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker at Crisis Magazine
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging