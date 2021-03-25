Support the register

Jasper: An Online Magazine for Catholic Families, Christendom College Chapel Taking Shape, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Jasper: An Online Magazine for Catholic Families – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Magdalene College +1

Christ the King Chapel at Christendom College Taking Shape – Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Downton Abbey Catholicism – Philippa Martyr at The Catholic Weekly

The Sinner’s Prayer & Ongoing Conversion of Heart - Rob Marco at Catholic Stand

Beowulf & the Lord of the Rings - Fr. Pater Edmund Waldstein, O. Cist., at The Lamp Magazine

Vespers in the Morning? - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

John Ryan – Gently Lampooning the Catholic Sixties – Serenhedd James at Catholic Herald

Praying with Scripture – Getting Started – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

Ask Father: Interfaith Marriage – Catholic & Muslim – Fr. Z’s Blog

From Transgender to Transhuman: The Expanding Culture of Death - Anne Hendershott at The Catholic World Report

Prepare to be Canceled - Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

The Return of Segregation? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker at Crisis Magazine

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

