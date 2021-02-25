New York Priest Stands Outside Store with Sign Encouraging Mass Attendance, and More!
Do It, Do It Right, Do It Right Now – Catholic Stand +1
Moving Beyond Comfort – Veil of Veronica
Western Civilization Is Possessed By an Impure Spirit – Edward Benet at Catholic Stand
The Strange Case of Cardinal Sarah – Ed Condon at The Pillar
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
Wounded in a Spiritual Combat – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism
Why Do We Kneel At Mass When First Ecumenical Council Forbade It? – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement
Ask Father: Why is a Mass during Lent called “Sitientes”? – Fr. Z’s Blog
This is What Happens when Catholicism Copies Protestantism – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Traditions Cannot Have Shallow Roots – Brandon McGinley at Those Catholic Men
An Explanation, Not an Excuse: Canon 915 & the American Episcopate – Cream City Catholic
