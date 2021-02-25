Support the register

New York Priest Stands Outside Store with Sign Encouraging Mass Attendance, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

‘Go To Mass’
‘Go To Mass’ (photo: @fr.carlos.limongi on Instagram via ChurchPOP)
Tito Edwards Blogs

New York Priest Stands Outside Store with Sign Encouraging Mass Attendance – ChurchPOP +1

Do It, Do It Right, Do It Right Now – Catholic Stand +1

Moving Beyond Comfort – Veil of Veronica

Western Civilization Is Possessed By an Impure Spirit – Edward Benet at Catholic Stand

The Strange Case of Cardinal Sarah – Ed Condon at The Pillar

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Wounded in a Spiritual Combat – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

Why Do We Kneel At Mass When First Ecumenical Council Forbade It? – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Ask Father: Why is a Mass during Lent called “Sitientes”? – Fr. Z’s Blog

This is What Happens when Catholicism Copies Protestantism – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Traditions Cannot Have Shallow Roots – Brandon McGinley at Those Catholic Men

An Explanation, Not an Excuse: Canon 915 & the American Episcopate – Cream City Catholic

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

