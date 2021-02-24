Support the register

This Simple Wedding Defies Throwaway Culture with True Love, and More!

This Simple Wedding Defies Throwaway Culture with True Love – Rodrigo Houdin and Matthew Green at Aleteia +1

How to Save Catholic Schools – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity +1

North America’s Ordinariate Daily Office: Important Updates on the Next Printing – Jackson Perry & Peter Smith at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Can a Thomist Reason to God a priori? - Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Living Lent – Barbara Cawthorne Crafton at Plough Magazine

Discovering Silence During the Pandemic – Daniel Mark at Catholic Stand

Director Joss Whedon Mocked Actress’ Catholic Faith and Urged Abortion – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

The Theology of Conversion – A Lenten Call – Laurika Nxumalo at Catholic Stand

Ask Father: Why Do People Today Lose It Over the Idea of Exorcisms? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Great Guidance on Critiquing Liturgical Music – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Sophia Press Announces Benedictus, a New Monthly Guide to the Extraordinary Form Mass – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

