Candle-lit Ice Chapel Allows Students in Michigan to Attend Mass, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Candle-lit Ice Chapel Allows Students in Michigan to Attend Mass – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia +1
6 Things That Make This Young Adult Apostolate One of The Best In The World - Annie Lind at Catholic Link +1
Learning to Offer Up Our Sacrifices & Sufferings - Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V.
A Love Story Written by God Himself - Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand
Why Do You Need a Priest for Confession? - Jimmy Akin
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
Renovating St. Joseph Church in Macon Sanctuary – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Deuteronomy Is an Underappreciated Book – William Hemsworth at Catholic Stand
St. Michael's Chaplet for Battle - Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism
Social Media: Medium, Message, Etc. – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both
Action Item! Ludi Domestici – Fr. Z’s Blog
European Parliament Accused of Hypocrisy as It Omits Persecuted Christians but Includes LGBT Persons in Human Rights Report - Edward Pentin
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging