Candle-lit Ice Chapel Allows Students in Michigan to Attend Mass, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Ice Mass at St Albert the Great Campus of Michigan Tech
Ice Mass at St Albert the Great Campus of Michigan Tech (photo: Facebook)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Candle-lit Ice Chapel Allows Students in Michigan to Attend Mass – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia +1

6 Things That Make This Young Adult Apostolate One of The Best In The World - Annie Lind at Catholic Link +1

Learning to Offer Up Our Sacrifices & Sufferings - Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V.

A Love Story Written by God Himself - Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand

Why Do You Need a Priest for Confession? - Jimmy Akin

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Renovating St. Joseph Church in Macon Sanctuary – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Deuteronomy Is an Underappreciated Book – William Hemsworth at Catholic Stand

St. Michael's Chaplet for Battle - Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

Social Media: Medium, Message, Etc. – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

Action Item! Ludi Domestici – Fr. Z’s Blog

European Parliament Accused of Hypocrisy as It Omits Persecuted Christians but Includes LGBT Persons in Human Rights Report - Edward Pentin

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Poster for the Ecumenical Fraternity Campaign for Lent 2021.

Brazilian Bishops Discuss Controversial Text of Ecumenical Lenten Campaign

The controversy in social networks arose because the material for parish meditations during Lent includes a text that says: “another social group that suffers the consequences of systemic politics and violence and the creation of enemies is the LGBTQ+ population,” and provides information on alleged violence against gay people.

