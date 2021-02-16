What Not To Give Up For Lent, 12 Catholic Devotionals to Help You Pray This Lent, And More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
What Not To Give Up For Lent – Alex R. Hey at epicPew +1
12 Catholic Devotionals to Help You Pray This Lent – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia +1
NLM Quiz no. 23: What Is Happening In This Painting? - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
We Were Once a Christian People - Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand
When You’ve Lost that Lenten Feelin’ – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life™
Two Amazingly Different Reactions to Lourdes from Two Famous Atheists – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
When We’re Not Chosen – Rob Greving at Catholic Stand
Ask Father: Virus & Ash Wednesday: Sprinkling Ashes Instead of Tracing a Cross - Fr. Z's Blog
How Post-Vatican II Liturgists Caused the Crisis Today in the Church – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Two Extra Questions From Cardinal Turkson Interview – Edward Pentin
Branded By Satan – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism
