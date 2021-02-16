What Not To Give Up For Lent, 12 Catholic Devotionals to Help You Pray This Lent, And More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

What Not To Give Up For Lent – Alex R. Hey at epicPew +1

12 Catholic Devotionals to Help You Pray This Lent – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia +1

NLM Quiz no. 23: What Is Happening In This Painting? - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

We Were Once a Christian People - Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand

When You’ve Lost that Lenten Feelin’ – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life™

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Two Amazingly Different Reactions to Lourdes from Two Famous Atheists – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

When We’re Not Chosen – Rob Greving at Catholic Stand

Ask Father: Virus & Ash Wednesday: Sprinkling Ashes Instead of Tracing a Cross - Fr. Z's Blog

How Post-Vatican II Liturgists Caused the Crisis Today in the Church – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Two Extra Questions From Cardinal Turkson Interview – Edward Pentin

Branded By Satan – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism