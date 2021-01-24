The Wildly Beautiful Conversion of John Edwards, Purgatory is Real, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Wildly Beautiful Conversion of John Edwards – Matthew Leonard +1
Purgatory is for Real: Off the Shelf with Karlo Broussard – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand +1
Top 10 Saint Quotes on Redemptive Suffering for Comfort During Tough Times – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead To Rome
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
The Coming Covid-19 Vaccine—Dr. Theresa Deisher – Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand
Alec Guiness’ Conversion Story Shows How Far We’ve Come – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Chastity: What It Is, Why We Need It, How to Obtain It – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today
The Devil Came to Mass this Weekend – Edward J. Barr, J.D., at Roma Locuta Est
Prayer for Enemies – Fr. Z’s Blog
When Members of Your Catholic Family are Gay, What Do You Do? It Depends – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Loyalty & Localism – Jacob Imam at The Catholic Gentleman
Lay Ministries Obscure Both the Laity’s Calling & the Clergy’s – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D. at New Liturgical Movement
