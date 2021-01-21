Fulton Sheen’s Warning About Counterfeit Catholicism, and More!
Fulton Sheen’s Warning About Counterfeit Catholicism – Fr. Dwight Longenecker +1
A Midnight Longing For Communion – Cecily Lowe at Catholic Stand +1
What is RCIA? – Charles Johnston at Now That I’m Catholic
How Can You Tell a Real Law from an Illegal Decree? – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy
Some Troubles in Dublin – Fr. Gerald Murray at The Catholic Thing
Podcast, Episode XXVII: Socialism (Part 1) – Brother Edmund Waldstein, O. Cist., at The Josias
Ask Father: What is the Church’s Role in Creating the Cancel Culture? – Fr. Z’s Blog
Marriage – the Ultimate Commitment to Giving – Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand
Traditional Rite of Extreme Unction vs. Impoverished Rite of Anointing of Sick – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Immerse Yourself In Him – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today
Exorcist Diary: Sickening Crystals – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Spiritual Direction
