Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Fulton Sheen’s Warning About Counterfeit Catholicism, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen in 1952
Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen in 1952 (photo: Fred Palumbo, World Telegram staff photographer [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Fulton Sheen’s Warning About Counterfeit Catholicism – Fr. Dwight Longenecker +1

A Midnight Longing For Communion – Cecily Lowe at Catholic Stand +1

What is RCIA? – Charles Johnston at Now That I’m Catholic

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

How Can You Tell a Real Law from an Illegal Decree? – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy

Some Troubles in Dublin – Fr. Gerald Murray at The Catholic Thing

Podcast, Episode XXVII: Socialism (Part 1) – Brother Edmund Waldstein, O. Cist., at The Josias

Ask Father: What is the Church’s Role in Creating the Cancel Culture? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Marriage – the Ultimate Commitment to Giving – Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand

Traditional Rite of Extreme Unction vs. Impoverished Rite of Anointing of Sick – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Immerse Yourself In Him – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Exorcist Diary: Sickening Crystals – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up