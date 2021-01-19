Support the register

An Update about Life and Changes, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

The Eleventh Hour
The Eleventh Hour (photo: Merry Christmas / Pixabay/CC0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Wherein Fr. Z Gives an Update about Life & Changes – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

Returning to Mass — It’s Time – Christina Marie Sorrentino at Ignitum Today +1

What It Means to be a Good Catholic Grandparent? Interesting Interview (Podcast) – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

On Laxity in “A Church in Crisis” – Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand

Siena Cathedral: Paintings & Sculptures in the Cathedral Museum – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Pope Francis & Expanding Lay Ministries: A Response to Fr. Stravinskas – Nicholas Senz at The Catholic World Report

Is Europe a Cause for Peace & Hope for U.S. Christians? – Paul E. Escott at Catholic Stand

Ministry & the Importance of Words: A Response to Nicholas Senz – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas at The Catholic World Report

The Hypocrisy of MeToo & Modern Sex Culture – Samuel D. Samson at Clarifying Catholicism

James Martin, SJ’s Enemies List – One Mad Mom

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

