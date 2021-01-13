New Biography of St. Thomas Becket Dispels Myths with Serious Scholarship, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
New Biography of St. Thomas Becket Dispels Myths with Serious Scholarship – James Baresel at The Catholic World Report +1
The Cathedral of Siena: The Crypt – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement +1
How Saints Louis & Zélie Martin Lived Their Single Life before They Met – Matthew De Robien at Aleteia
You Have Talent – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today
Salvation Requires Perseverance in Faith – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine
Michigan Project To Replicate Padre Pio’s Famed Hospital In Italy Is Underway – Baltimore Catholic Review
Grace vs. Blessings - Elizabeth Ambielli at Catholic 365
An English Chasuble of the Sixteenth Century – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
40 Years of Touching Souls via a Professional Catholic Theater Group – Jean Parietti at Northwest Catholic
The Cross, the Crescent, or the Swastika? – Charles Coulombe at Crisis Magazine
A Case Study in the Achievements of Medieval Science – James Hannam at Catholic Herald
