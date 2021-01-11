The Sin of Scandal and How Not to Commit It, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Sin of Scandal and How Not to Commit It – David Dashiell at Catholic Answers Magazine +1
Missa Cantata in a Medieval Church in Finland – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement +1
What is a Cardinal? Basic Review of the College of Cardinals in History & Today – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community In Mission
Caught Doing Good – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today
How Can Beauty & Culture Save the World? – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange
Spiritual Strategic Planning – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture
Words, the Blind Man, & the Road to Bethlehem – Barbara Padolina at Catholic Stand
Righteous Gentile – Brad Miner at The Catholic Thing
The European Union Is Coming for Catholics – Marek Jan Chodakiewicz at Crisis Magazine
Light & Leaven – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand
‘Some Things You Can’t Put into a Form’: The Future of Catholic Dating Apps – Amy-Jo Crowley at Catholic Herald
