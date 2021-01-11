Support the register

The Sin of Scandal and How Not to Commit It, and More!

The Sin of Scandal and How Not to Commit It – David Dashiell at Catholic Answers Magazine  +1

Missa Cantata in a Medieval Church in Finland – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement  +1

What is a Cardinal? Basic Review of the College of Cardinals in History & Today – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community In Mission

Caught Doing Good – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

How Can Beauty & Culture Save the World? – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Spiritual Strategic Planning – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

Words, the Blind Man, & the Road to Bethlehem – Barbara Padolina at Catholic Stand

Righteous Gentile – Brad Miner at The Catholic Thing

The European Union Is Coming for Catholics – Marek Jan Chodakiewicz at Crisis Magazine

Light & Leaven – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

‘Some Things You Can’t Put into a Form’: The Future of Catholic Dating Apps – Amy-Jo Crowley at Catholic Herald

Thousands storm the United States Capitol building following a “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Unrest: A Nation Divided (Jan. 9)

The hopes of a new year bringing healing and unity to a divided nation received a terrible blow this last week with violence in the U.S. Capitol as supporters of President Trump tried to block the certification of the presidential election. Register contributor Paul Kengor, professor of political science at Grove City College, Pennsylvania, gives us his reactions. And then, we turn to Dr. Alveda King, the niece of the late great Martin Luther King Jr., for her perspective on the political unrest, the important Senate runoff elections in Georgia, and what lies ahead for the pro-life movement during a Biden administration.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Year 2020

Looking Back at 2020 (Jan. 2)

As the challenging year of 2020 finally comes to an end, we look back at this most memorable of years and look ahead to 2021. This week on Register Radio we talk to Register correspondent Peter Jesserer Smith and Register contributor Father Raymond DeSouza. What were the biggest stories in 2020? And what can we expect in the New Year?

Register Radio

