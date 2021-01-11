When Tempted to Sin, Follow St. Francis de Sales’ Advice, and More!
When Tempted to Sin, Follow St. Francis de Sales’ Advice – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1
St. Thérèse of Lisieux 1st Confession: St. Thérèse Quotes & Guide to Confession – Scott Smith, J.D., All Roads Lead To Rome +1
How to Get God’s Perspective – Fr. Hugh Barbour, O. Præm., at Catholic Answers Magazine
The Multivalency of Scripture: A Contemporary Take – Erwin Susanto at Ignitum Today
The Passion of Isaac Jogues – Br. Bartholomew Calvano, O.P., at Dominica Magazine
The Eucharist Is the Body, Blood of Christ – Richard Auciello at Catholic Stand
The Miraculous Medal – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration
Siena Cathedral: The Decorative Pavement of the Crossing, Transepts, & Sanctuary – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Consider Decisions, Choices, Real Freedom of Will – Glenn Slaby at Catholic Stand
John Senior: Poet of Reality – Amy Fahey at The Catholic Thing
Raising Pro-Life Kids – Rick Becker at God-Haunted Lunatic
