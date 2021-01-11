Support the register

Exploring a Gospel Passage That Is Difficult but Rich in Blessings, and More!

Exploring a Gospel Passage that is Difficult but Rich in Blessings – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community In Mission +1

Advice to Evangelicals: Get Some Liturgy! - Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity +1

Classic, Simple, Elegant Romanitas in New Vestment Work - Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Miracle of the Eucharist – Diane Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

Robert Hugh Benson, Literary Converts, & the Church in a Dystopian Age – Joseph Pearce at The Catholic World Report

Neck Scarves: Wrap Up in Color Against the Chill (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

Reopen the Churches—Or Our Lady Will – Jane Stannus at Crisis Magazine

Tear the Heavens & Come Down – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

The Continuing Scandal of the McCarrick Doctrine – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Choices We Make – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

A Scene From Hell - Kathryn Jean Lopez at Our Sunday Visitor 

Thousands storm the United States Capitol building following a “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Unrest: A Nation Divided (Jan. 9)

The hopes of a new year bringing healing and unity to a divided nation received a terrible blow this last week with violence in the U.S. Capitol as supporters of President Trump tried to block the certification of the presidential election. Register contributor Paul Kengor, professor of political science at Grove City College, Pennsylvania, gives us his reactions. And then, we turn to Dr. Alveda King, the niece of the late great Martin Luther King Jr., for her perspective on the political unrest, the important Senate runoff elections in Georgia, and what lies ahead for the pro-life movement during a Biden administration.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

