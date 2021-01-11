Exploring a Gospel Passage That Is Difficult but Rich in Blessings, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Exploring a Gospel Passage that is Difficult but Rich in Blessings – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community In Mission +1
Advice to Evangelicals: Get Some Liturgy! - Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity +1
Classic, Simple, Elegant Romanitas in New Vestment Work - Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
The Miracle of the Eucharist – Diane Ragsdale at Catholic Stand
Robert Hugh Benson, Literary Converts, & the Church in a Dystopian Age – Joseph Pearce at The Catholic World Report
Neck Scarves: Wrap Up in Color Against the Chill (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling
Reopen the Churches—Or Our Lady Will – Jane Stannus at Crisis Magazine
Tear the Heavens & Come Down – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today
The Continuing Scandal of the McCarrick Doctrine – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
Choices We Make – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand
A Scene From Hell - Kathryn Jean Lopez at Our Sunday Visitor
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging