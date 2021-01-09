Support the register

The Friars Helping to Renew the Church, Who Wrote the Gospels, and More!

San Galgano
San Galgano (photo: Pixabay)
The Friars Helping to Renew the Church – Thomas Griffin at Catholic Exchange +1

Who Wrote the Gospels & When? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker +1

St. Francis of Assisi Frescoes, Baddesley Clinton, England: The Chancel Arch – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Turn to Your Mother - Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

A New Opportunity to Challenge the Triumph of McCarrick Catholicism – Dr. Gregory Popcak at Our Sunday Visitor

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

The Sexual Revolution Has Only Just Begun - Alexander Frank at Crisis Magazine

The Wonder of Jesus Christ – John Kubasak at Catholic Stand

Zenit News Agency Plans to Suspend Operations – John Burger at Aleteia

Is the Lockdown Costing More Lives Than It Saves? – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

What Has Gone Wrong? On the Collapse of Public Life - James Kalb at The Catholic World Report

What Happened to St. Louis IX’s Hundreds of Converts from Islam? – Michael Duggan at Catholic Herald 

