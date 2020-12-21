Before and After: Blessed Sacrament in Lawton, Oklahoma, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Before & After: Blessed Sacrament in Lawton, Oklahoma – Liturgical Arts Journal +1



The Lay Dominicans: Anatomy of a Religious Order - Scott Davis at Catholic Stand +1

Introducing Muji Kasier & the Okaja Foundation – David L. Gray

John the Baptist: An Ordinary Person with an Unpopular Message – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

The Post-Communion Prayers in the Ordinary Form of the Roman Rite: Texts & Sources – Matthew Hazell at New Liturgical Movement

The Crisis in Masculinity: A Discussion with Eric Sammons – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

Two Things to Do When Shepherds Don’t Shepherd – Carrie Gress, Ph.D., at Theology of Home Blog

Can’t We Have a Canon Law that Addresses Bad Catholics & Communion – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

After the McCarrick Report, an Odd Episcopal Appointment – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

The View of Jesus Christ in Revelation – Briana Huddleston at Catholic Stand

Detroit Priest Says Removal Part of “Cover-Up” – David Kilby at Catholic Herald