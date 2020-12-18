Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Some Motivation to Say the Liturgy of the Hours, Raising Your Children to Be Martyrs, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

(photo: Mariusz Matuszewski / Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Some Motivation to Say the Liturgy of the Hours – Jimmy Akin +1

Raising Your Children to Be Martyrs – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand +1

Love of the World Fuels Fear of Death – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission

There is Some Good in This World – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

Hack of Top Anti-Hacking Company Proves Online Privacy Doesn’t Exist – Fr. Matthew Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

The Grace of Discernment – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

The McCarrick Report: Who’s to Judge Theodore McCarrick? – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

Books of Liturgical Interest from Os Justi Press – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

The Bishop of Rome Should Excommunicate McCarrick Until He Repents - Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Fisher-Price Did a Nativity Scene Better Than What the Vatican Has Now – Dale Price at Dyspeptic Mutterings

Is the Catholic Sex Abuse Crisis Over? A Discussion with Elizabeth Yore – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up