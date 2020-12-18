Some Motivation to Say the Liturgy of the Hours, Raising Your Children to Be Martyrs, and More!
Some Motivation to Say the Liturgy of the Hours – Jimmy Akin +1
Raising Your Children to Be Martyrs – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand +1
Love of the World Fuels Fear of Death – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission
There is Some Good in This World – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today
Hack of Top Anti-Hacking Company Proves Online Privacy Doesn’t Exist – Fr. Matthew Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses
The Grace of Discernment – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism
The McCarrick Report: Who’s to Judge Theodore McCarrick? – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand
Books of Liturgical Interest from Os Justi Press – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
The Bishop of Rome Should Excommunicate McCarrick Until He Repents - Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Fisher-Price Did a Nativity Scene Better Than What the Vatican Has Now – Dale Price at Dyspeptic Mutterings
Is the Catholic Sex Abuse Crisis Over? A Discussion with Elizabeth Yore – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph
