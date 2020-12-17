Holy Hacks from Fr. Calloway and Fr. Pacwa, Do Our Pet Animals Go to Heaven? and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Holy Hacks from Fr. Calloway and Fr. Pacwa – Patti Maguire Armstrong at Catholic News & Inspiration +1
Do Our Pet Animals Go to Heaven? – J.P. Nunez at Catholic Stand +1
St. Catherine of Alexandria in the Counter-Reformation – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Six Famous Carmelite Saints – Mariella Hunt at Ignitum Today
What Happens When a Religious Who’s Vowed Poverty Becomes a Bishop? – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy
Diabolical Disorientation – Susan Skinner at Veil for Veronica
Putting a Gun to Grandma’s Head – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand
Love Liturgical Dance? Then the Solemn Sung High Mass in the Ordinary Form is for You – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Bishops Schneider & Strickland Firmly Reject Vaccines Derived from Baby Parts – Edward Pentin
Vatican Nativity Scene, Cameo Appearance by the Mandalorian & “Baby Yoda” – Fr. Z’s Blog
The McCarrick Whitewash - Fr. Mark White
