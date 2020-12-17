Support the register

Holy Hacks from Fr. Calloway and Fr. Pacwa, Do Our Pet Animals Go to Heaven? and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Holy Hacks from Fr. Calloway and Fr. Pacwa – Patti Maguire Armstrong at Catholic News & Inspiration +1

Do Our Pet Animals Go to Heaven? – J.P. Nunez at Catholic Stand +1

St. Catherine of Alexandria in the Counter-Reformation – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Six Famous Carmelite Saints – Mariella Hunt at Ignitum Today

What Happens When a Religious Who’s Vowed Poverty Becomes a Bishop? – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Diabolical Disorientation – Susan Skinner at Veil for Veronica

Putting a Gun to Grandma’s Head – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

Love Liturgical Dance? Then the Solemn Sung High Mass in the Ordinary Form is for You – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Bishops Schneider & Strickland Firmly Reject Vaccines Derived from Baby Parts – Edward Pentin

Vatican Nativity Scene, Cameo Appearance by the Mandalorian & “Baby Yoda” – Fr. Z’s Blog

The McCarrick Whitewash - Fr. Mark White

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

