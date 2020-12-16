Why Would God Create People He Knows Will Go to Hell? and More
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Why Would God Create People He Knows Will Go to Hell? – Jimmy Akin +1
God, Religion, & Near-Death Experiences – Howard Kainz, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand +1
The Immaculate Conception Explained - Elizabeth Zahorick at Clarifying Catholicism
The Multivalency of Scripture: The Postmodern Rejection of Modernity, Part II – Erwin Susanto at Ignitum Today
Delivered “500 Reasons to Be Catholic” to Luther at Wittenburg Door – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith
The Dragonriders of Pern & the Advent Command to Remain Vigilant – Philip Kosloski at Voyage Comics
Update: Fr. John Hollowell – Still Battling a Brain Tumor – Fr. Z’s Blog
December 25, Jesus, & the Lambs – Janet Meyer at Catholic Stand
Is the USCCB Planning on Getting Rid of Bad Hymns? – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Only the Worst People Disagree with Pope Francis – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts
Lord Have Mercy! The Vatican’s Nativity Scene – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
