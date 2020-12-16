Support the register

Why Would God Create People He Knows Will Go to Hell? and More

Giotto, “The Kiss of Judas,” c. 1305
Why Would God Create People He Knows Will Go to Hell? – Jimmy Akin +1

God, Religion, & Near-Death Experiences – Howard Kainz, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand +1

The Immaculate Conception Explained - Elizabeth Zahorick at Clarifying Catholicism

The Multivalency of Scripture: The Postmodern Rejection of Modernity, Part II – Erwin Susanto at Ignitum Today

Delivered “500 Reasons to Be Catholic” to Luther at Wittenburg Door – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

The Dragonriders of Pern & the Advent Command to Remain Vigilant – Philip Kosloski at Voyage Comics

Update: Fr. John Hollowell – Still Battling a Brain Tumor – Fr. Z’s Blog

December 25, Jesus, & the Lambs – Janet Meyer at Catholic Stand

Is the USCCB Planning on Getting Rid of Bad Hymns? – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Only the Worst People Disagree with Pope Francis – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Lord Have Mercy!  The Vatican’s Nativity Scene – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

