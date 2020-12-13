Support the register

The Best in Catholic Memes: Advent Edition, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

(photo: Rudy and Peter Skitterians / Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Best in Catholic Memes: Advent Edition – Nick Jones at Clarifying Catholicism +1

Light and Leaven: Off the Shelf with Bishop Joseph E. Strickland – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand +1

Listening For God – Charlie McKinney at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The End of the Story - Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

The Family Rosary vs. the Fires of Hell – Fr. Hugh Barbour, O. Præm., at Catholic Answers

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Advent: Called to Prepare for Coming of Christ in Three Ways – Fr. Matthew McDonald at The Catholic World Report

The Significance of Advent According to the Church – Abigail C.R. Gripshover at Catholic Stand

Singing Through Advent: Part One – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas at The Catholic World Report

An Important Apostolate: Seven Sisters – Fr. Z’s Blog

Three Prophesies of Our Time from Our Lady to Give You Hope in a Crazy World – ChurchPOP

Little Rose Ferron, American Mystic & Stigmatist – Mystics of the Church

