The Best in Catholic Memes: Advent Edition, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
The Best in Catholic Memes: Advent Edition – Nick Jones at Clarifying Catholicism +1
Light and Leaven: Off the Shelf with Bishop Joseph E. Strickland – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand +1
Listening For God – Charlie McKinney at Catholic Spiritual Direction
The End of the Story - Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today
The Family Rosary vs. the Fires of Hell – Fr. Hugh Barbour, O. Præm., at Catholic Answers
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
Advent: Called to Prepare for Coming of Christ in Three Ways – Fr. Matthew McDonald at The Catholic World Report
The Significance of Advent According to the Church – Abigail C.R. Gripshover at Catholic Stand
Singing Through Advent: Part One – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas at The Catholic World Report
An Important Apostolate: Seven Sisters – Fr. Z’s Blog
Three Prophesies of Our Time from Our Lady to Give You Hope in a Crazy World – ChurchPOP
Little Rose Ferron, American Mystic & Stigmatist – Mystics of the Church
