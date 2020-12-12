Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

The Meaning of the St. Andrew Christmas Novena, All the Amazing Things about Our Lady of Guadalupe, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

(photo: Myriams Fotos / Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Meaning of the St. Andrew Christmas Novena – R.G. Wieczorek at ChristmasNovena.com +1

All the Amazing Things about Our Lady of Guadalupe – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead To Rome +1

Mass Schedules. . . Then & Now – Fr. Z’s Blog

Is Saying Merry Christmas An Act Of Defiance To Secularists? – Dennis Dillon at Catholic Stand

What Christmas List? – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

The Catholic Wardrobe Book is Now Available! – Meghan Ashley Styling Catholic Fashion Blog

A Crisis of Crèches – Michael Yost at Crisis Magazine

3 Tips – Writing an End of the Year Appeal Letter – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Keeping Silence in the “Cloister” of Our Hearts This Advent - Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

This Advent Prepare a Way for Him in Your Heart – Charlette Mills at Catholic Stand

Merry Christmas from Menards – Ben Butera

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

The Christmas We Keep

Let us pray to keep Christmas, that we may share it with all who do not yet know this great reason for all our joy.

Maggie Green Blogs

The Christmas We Keep

Let us pray to keep Christmas, that we may share it with all who do not yet know this great reason for all our joy.

Maggie Green Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up