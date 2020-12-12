Support the register

Slimed by Demons, The Beautiful Spiritual Traditions Behind the Aran Sweater, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

St. Francis Borgia Helping a Dying Impenitent
Tito Edwards Blogs

Slimed by Demons – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism +1

The Beautiful Spiritual Traditions Behind the Aran Sweater – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia +1

Five Advent Reflections – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission

Covid-19 Vaccines & Catholic Ethics – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

An Advent Invitation to Kenosis – Michele Chronister at Catholic Exchange

Making & Meditating on an Advent Wreath – Debbie Loo at Ignitum Today

The Midnight Office of the Byzantine Rite - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Purchase Olive Wood from Bethlehem to Help Christians this Christmas – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Advent & Penitence, Past & Present – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

How a Secular Education in Christmas Carols Prepared the Way for Faith – Sister Carino Hodder at Plough Magazine

The 2020 Catholic Gentleman Gift List – Sam Guzman at The Catholic Gentleman

