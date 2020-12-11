“What If They Don’t Come Back,” You Won’t Believe These Nativity Sets, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

“What If They Don’t Come Back?” in Powerful New Release - Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today +1



You Won’t Believe These Nativity Sets - Matt Vander Vennet at epicPew +1



Liturgical Living for Busy Families in December - Lauren at The Contemplative Homemaker



Could It Be a Sin to Be a Christian? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand



Five Advent Reflections – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission



Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit



Christmas Gift Ideas for Every Catholic on Your List - Tom Perna



Secular Songs Brought Me Closer to God – Cesar R. Falcon at Catholic Stand



The Sanctoral Killing Fields: The Removal of Saints from the General Roman Calendar – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement



Ad Orientem: But, But, But, What Is There To See? - Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders



Pope Makes Year of St. Joseph, Welcomed, after Decades of Emasculating Men - Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man

Keeping Time: Advent Traditions - Eleanor Parker at Catholic Herald