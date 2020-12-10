Agnostic Med Student Refuses to Train for Abortion Turns Catholic, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Agnostic Med Student Refuses to Train for Abortion Turns Catholic – The Coming Home Network International +1
Unexpected Surrender – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today +1
Handmade Christmas Gifts from the Monastery of Bethlehem – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia
O Come, Emmanuel – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand
On the Meaning & Theology of Advent with Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers – David L. Gray
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
The Inter-Hours of the Byzantine Office – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Cheap Grace & Negligent Clergy – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand
Kathy Shaidle. – Dale Price at Dyspeptic Mutterings
10 Years Jail for Praying in the Australian State of Victoria – Marilyn Rodrigues at The Catholic Weekly
A Wreckovation in the 1970s – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Order
Of Preludes, Postludes, & Appreciation for Sacred Liturgy – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission
