Agnostic Med Student Refuses to Train for Abortion Turns Catholic, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Agnostic Med Student Refuses to Train for Abortion Turns Catholic – The Coming Home Network International +1


Unexpected Surrender – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today +1


Handmade Christmas Gifts from the Monastery of Bethlehem – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia


O Come, Emmanuel – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand


On the Meaning & Theology of Advent with Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers – David L. Gray


Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit


The Inter-Hours of the Byzantine Office – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement


Cheap Grace & Negligent Clergy – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand


Kathy Shaidle. – Dale Price at Dyspeptic Mutterings


10 Years Jail for Praying in the Australian State of Victoria – Marilyn Rodrigues at The Catholic Weekly


A Wreckovation in the 1970s – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Order


Of Preludes, Postludes, & Appreciation for Sacred Liturgy – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

