Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

We Could Use 20 Million Men Like Dr. Horatio Storer, the Third Servant, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

(photo: estebantroncosofoto0 / Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

We Could Use 20 Million Men Like Dr. Horatio Storer – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper +1

What Does it Mean to be Catholic During the Holidays? – Alex Strittmatter at Catholic Stand +1

The Legend of St. Nicholas in Liturgy & Art – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Third Servant – Erin Cain at Ignitum Today

Covid Vaccines & Fetal Tissues: The Moral Calculus – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Why Can’t Cardinal Pell’s Media Critics Let Go? – Michael Cook at Mercatornet

What Are We Going To Do About Pope Francis? – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

When Politics Becomes a Religion – Fr. David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Reason, Revelation, & The American Regime – Hadley P. Arkes, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Will the Bishops Stand Up to Biden? – Crisis Magazine

Missionary Sister Kidnapped Three Years Ago by Jihadists Still Alive – Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up