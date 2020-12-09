We Could Use 20 Million Men Like Dr. Horatio Storer, the Third Servant, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
We Could Use 20 Million Men Like Dr. Horatio Storer – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper +1
What Does it Mean to be Catholic During the Holidays? – Alex Strittmatter at Catholic Stand +1
The Legend of St. Nicholas in Liturgy & Art – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
The Third Servant – Erin Cain at Ignitum Today
Covid Vaccines & Fetal Tissues: The Moral Calculus – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
Why Can’t Cardinal Pell’s Media Critics Let Go? – Michael Cook at Mercatornet
What Are We Going To Do About Pope Francis? – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand
When Politics Becomes a Religion – Fr. David Nix at Pilgrim Priest
Reason, Revelation, & The American Regime – Hadley P. Arkes, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing
Will the Bishops Stand Up to Biden? – Crisis Magazine
Missionary Sister Kidnapped Three Years Ago by Jihadists Still Alive – Catholic Herald
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging