Benedict XVI Breaks His Silence, Building A Lego Vatican, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Benedict XVI Breaks Silence: Intro to New Volume in an Anthology Series – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

There is No Way I would have the Patience to Build a Lego Vatican – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts  +1

7 Powerful Ways Traditional Anglican Liturgical Music Evangelizes in the Ordinariate – Sarah Rodeo Dzialo at Anglicanorum Coetibus Society Blog

Qoheleth Is Right That All Things Are Vanity – Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand

A Brief Consideration of Two Blessed Sacrament Chapels in Padua – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Exodus! (Did It Happen?) – Domenico Bettinelli at JimmyAkin.com

Pondering the Wrath of God as a Work of Revelation – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Meditations on the Passion of Christ: The Stations – Richard Auciello at Catholic Stand

Can We “Identify as Catholic”? – David G. Bonagura, Jr. at The Catholic World Report

Pebbles at Another’s Feet – Sister Mary Vianney Lyon, O.P., at Ignitum Today

Porkies – Fr. Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Book Review: Liberty’s Lions – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Are the Culture Wars Over? – Austin Ruse at Crisis Magazine

Building Your Domestic Church: How a Man Can Lead as Spiritual Head of the Family – ChurchPOP

Prayers, Not Thoughts – David G. Bonagura, Jr. at The Catholic Thing

Bishop Stowe of Lexington Orders Unvaccinated Priests Not to Minister to Sick – Catholic Vote

Called to the Reverent Stillness at Mass – Christina M. Sorrentino at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Tito Edwards

