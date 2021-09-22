Benedict XVI Breaks His Silence, Building A Lego Vatican, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Benedict XVI Breaks Silence: Intro to New Volume in an Anthology Series – Fr. Z’s Blog +1
There is No Way I would have the Patience to Build a Lego Vatican – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts +1
7 Powerful Ways Traditional Anglican Liturgical Music Evangelizes in the Ordinariate – Sarah Rodeo Dzialo at Anglicanorum Coetibus Society Blog
Qoheleth Is Right That All Things Are Vanity – Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand
A Brief Consideration of Two Blessed Sacrament Chapels in Padua – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
The Exodus! (Did It Happen?) – Domenico Bettinelli at JimmyAkin.com
Pondering the Wrath of God as a Work of Revelation – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission
Meditations on the Passion of Christ: The Stations – Richard Auciello at Catholic Stand
Can We “Identify as Catholic”? – David G. Bonagura, Jr. at The Catholic World Report
Pebbles at Another’s Feet – Sister Mary Vianney Lyon, O.P., at Ignitum Today
Porkies – Fr. Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Book Review: Liberty’s Lions – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand
Are the Culture Wars Over? – Austin Ruse at Crisis Magazine
Building Your Domestic Church: How a Man Can Lead as Spiritual Head of the Family – ChurchPOP
Prayers, Not Thoughts – David G. Bonagura, Jr. at The Catholic Thing
Bishop Stowe of Lexington Orders Unvaccinated Priests Not to Minister to Sick – Catholic Vote
Called to the Reverent Stillness at Mass – Christina M. Sorrentino at Homiletic & Pastoral Review
