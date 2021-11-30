Support the register

Before and After: Our Lady of the Rosary Church in San Diego, Exorcist Diary: Demon of Abortion Reveals Its Name, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Photo by Anna Sulencka from Pixabay
Tito Edwards Blogs

Before and After: Our Lady of the Rosary in San Diego – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Exorcist Diary: Demon Of Abortion Reveals Its Name – Monsignor Stephen Rossetti at SpiritualDirection.com +1

The Breathtaking Beauty of a Padre Pio Statue Submerged at Sea – Bret Thoman, O.F.S., at Aleteia

A Rose by No Other Name: On the Importance of Naming Children – Tim Clark at Between The Paws

Thomas Aquinas: Seven Little-Known Miracles of the Angelic Doctor – Father Robert Nixon, O.S.B., at TAN Direction Blog

Four Keys to Evangelization with Six Proven Ways to Grow Your Parish – Martin Fracker at Anglicanorum Coetibus Society

Encouraging Perseverance – The Christian Response – John Clark at Seton Magazine

Christ and the Church: Triumphant, Suffering, and Militant –Raymond Cardinal Burke at Presentations

Space Angels: Arguing a Point – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand

18 Months Into Pandemic, Catholic Homeschooling is on the Rise – Matthew Wilson at The Pillar

Saint Satyrus, the Brother of St. Ambrose – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Update: Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and Future Applications of Traditionis Custodes – Father Z’s Blog

The Anti-Human Attempt to Remove Sex from Birth Certificates – Thomas Griffin at Crisis Magazine

Nut Cases – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

