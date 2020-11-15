Becoming Catholic For The Right Reasons, Saints With Mobility Impairments, Alms-Giving, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Becoming Catholic for the Right Reasons – Andrew Petiprin – Coming Home Network International

Saints With Mobility Impairments – Meg Hunter-Kilmer at Aleteia

Alms-giving Affords Great Relief to the Departed – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration

What is Prayer? – Kendra Von Esh at Catholic Stand

Catholic Spirituality: An Essay by Dr. Thomas Howard – The Catholic World Report

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

5 Simple Strategies for Raising Responsible Kids – Justin Coulson, Ph.D., at The Catholic Weekly

Paradoxical Commandments – Glenn Slaby at Catholic Stand

Mary, Culture, Family, & Spiritual Warfare – Kathleen Beckman at Catholic Exchange

How To Pray The Rosary With Children: Embrace The Joyful Chaos! – Drew & Katie Taylor at Catholic Link

The Freedom & Joy of Humility – Sinclair Cushmore at Catholic365

12 Tips from Mother Teresa to Inspire Your Daily Life – Anna Ashkova at Aleteia