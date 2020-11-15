Support the register

Becoming Catholic For The Right Reasons, Saints With Mobility Impairments, Alms-Giving, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

St. Peter's Basilica Near the River Tiber
St. Peter's Basilica Near the River Tiber (photo: Carla Bellaard / Pixabay)
Becoming Catholic for the Right Reasons – Andrew Petiprin – Coming Home Network International

Saints With Mobility Impairments – Meg Hunter-Kilmer at Aleteia

Alms-giving Affords Great Relief to the Departed – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration

What is Prayer? – Kendra Von Esh at Catholic Stand

Catholic Spirituality: An Essay by Dr. Thomas Howard – The Catholic World Report

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

5 Simple Strategies for Raising Responsible Kids – Justin Coulson, Ph.D., at The Catholic Weekly

Paradoxical Commandments – Glenn Slaby at Catholic Stand

Mary, Culture, Family, & Spiritual Warfare – Kathleen Beckman at Catholic Exchange

How To Pray The Rosary With Children: Embrace The Joyful Chaos! – Drew & Katie Taylor at Catholic Link

The Freedom & Joy of Humility – Sinclair Cushmore at Catholic365

12 Tips from Mother Teresa to Inspire Your Daily Life – Anna Ashkova at Aleteia

Pope Francis waves at pilgrims during his Angelus address.

Pope Francis: Stretch Out Your Hand to the Poor

The pope urged pilgrims present in St. Peter’s Square, as well as those following the Angelus through the media, to repeat the theme of this year’s World Day of the Poor in their hearts: “Stretch out your hand to the poor.”

