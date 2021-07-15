Basic Protocols For Attending Mass, Five Go-To Catholic Podcasts For Faith Questions, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Basic Protocols for Attending Mass – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1
Five Go-To Catholic Podcasts for Faith Questions – Abigail C.R. Gripshover at Catholic Stand+1
Better Than Happy: The Joy Of Your True Calling – Sister Cecilia Joy Kugel at Catholic Link
Be the 21st Century Counterculture – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts
Ten Prayers for Healing that bring Peace and Serenity – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Discovery that Led to Church Arsons in Canada was a Hoax – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
When the Red Cross Supports Chastity – Thomas J. Nash at The Catholic World Report
Did Jesus Really Go to Hell? – Hunter Leonard at Catholic Stand
Canceling Faithful Priests – Barbara J. Farrah at Crisis Magazine
Transubstantiation: A Church Divided – Mike Filce at Ignitum Today
About Concelebration – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
Summorum Pontificum and the Flourishing of the Liturgical Arts – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
The Benedict is Pope Theory: Always and Forever Whistling Dixie – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est
Coalition For Cancelled Priests – Fr. Z’s Blog
Responsibility, Accountability, Transparency: The State of Church Reform – Christopher R. Altieri at Catholic Herald
