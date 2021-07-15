Support the register

Basic Protocols For Attending Mass, Five Go-To Catholic Podcasts For Faith Questions, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Blessed Virgin Mary and Baby Jesus Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by José Manuel de Laá from Pixabay)
Basic Protocols for Attending Mass – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

Five Go-To Catholic Podcasts for Faith Questions – Abigail C.R. Gripshover at Catholic Stand+1

Better Than Happy: The Joy Of Your True Calling – Sister Cecilia Joy Kugel at Catholic Link

Be the 21st Century Counterculture – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Ten Prayers for Healing that bring Peace and Serenity – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Discovery that Led to Church Arsons in Canada was a Hoax – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

When the Red Cross Supports Chastity – Thomas J. Nash at The Catholic World Report

Did Jesus Really Go to Hell? – Hunter Leonard at Catholic Stand

Canceling Faithful Priests – Barbara J. Farrah at Crisis Magazine

Transubstantiation: A Church Divided – Mike Filce at Ignitum Today

About Concelebration – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Summorum Pontificum and the Flourishing of the Liturgical Arts – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Benedict is Pope Theory: Always and Forever Whistling Dixie – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est

Coalition For Cancelled Priests – Fr. Z’s Blog

Responsibility, Accountability, Transparency: The State of Church Reform – Christopher R. Altieri at Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

