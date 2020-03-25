Circle of Georg Flegel (1566-1638), “Stillleben mit Zinntellern, Steinkrug und Waffeln”

It’s the Solemnity of the Annunciation, So Here's a Waffle Recipe

In Sweden, it’s tradition to eat waffles on the Solemnity of the Annunciation.

It doesn’t take a great deal to convince me to indulge in anything sweet. In fact, I learned a long time ago that for the sake of the welfare of all around me, it’s best that I don't give up chocolate, cake or sugar for Lent. Life is too short and I've simply have lost too many friends from becoming cranky while abstaining from sweets.

It's simply not a good time for anyone.

The Church’s liturgical calendar is replete with excuses for eating sweets. It’s traditional to eat almond biscotti on the Feast of St. Francis’ Transitus (Oct. 3), hot-cross buns on St. Clair’s feast day (Aug. 11), sfinge on St. Joseph’s feast Day (March 19), honey cakes on St. Abigail’s feast day (Feb. 11), chocolates on St. Valentine's Day, croissants on Our Lady of the Rosary and anniversary of the Battle of Lepanto (Oct. 7) and cuccia porridge on St. Lucy’s feast day (Dec. 13).

If I weren’t already Catholic, I’d run to the nearest baptismal font just for the chance at the dessert tray.

Each of the above sweet desserts has an extensive history and connection with a particular saint. Eating them is practically an act of piety — or so I keep telling my dietitian and the woman who lets out my trousers. And, in these days when our very religious freedoms are greatly put upon, I want to make sure I do my part in honoring the saints.

Interesting, in Sweden, Christians will eat waffles on the Solemnity of the Annunciation, because the feast’s name, in Swedish, is called Vårfrudagen (“Our Lady’s Day”). The name of the feast is similar to the Swedish pun Våffeldagen (Waffle Day). Thus, the pun has engendered a nationwide act of devotion to the Virgin even as far back as the 17th century. Both Catholics and Lutherans will indulge in gloriously sticky, sweet griddle cakes.

I was introduced to the custom of eating waffles in honor of Mary while on a lecture and performance tour of Sweden. Having returned to the States, and because of my great personal devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary and my desire to always honor our Lady, and for no other reason that I’m willing to admit, I have chosen to consume as many waffles as I can without toppling over on the Solemnity of the Annunciation.

For the sake of religiosity, spirituality, tradition and the hyperdulia respect that is due to the Virgin Mary, I offer you my favorite waffle recipe herein:

* * * * * * *

Feast of the Annunciation Waffles Recipe

Ingredients

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup vegetable oil

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1¾ cups milk (I prefer buttermilk but you can use regular milk f iyou prefer)

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour (I prefer whole wheat but you can use white if you prefer)

2 eggs

4 teaspoons baking powder

Directions

Preheat waffle iron. Beat eggs in large bowl until fluffy. You may use a hand mixer but your grandmother wouldn't be happy if you did so. Fold in the flour, milk, vegetable oil, sugar, baking powder, salt and vanilla until smooth. Spray preheated waffle iron with non-stick cooking spray or baste with melted butter. Pour mix onto hot waffle iron. Cook until golden brown. Serve hot with syrup, Nutella, butter, peanut butter, apple butter, almond butter, raspberries, blueberries, banana slices, candy sprinkles, ice cream and/or jam.

This article originally appeared April 2, 2016, at the Register.