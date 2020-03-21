Pietro Perugino, “Christ Handing the Keys to St. Peter”, c. 1481

How Do We Know We’re Right About the Church?

“The sole Church of Christ which in the Creed we profess to be one, holy, catholic, and apostolic... subsists in the Catholic Church.” (LG 8, CCC 870)

Here’s a fact: The Catholic Church was founded by Jesus, who is the Christ, Son of the Living God, the Eternal Word, Wonder Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace, the Second Person of the Illustrious and Illuminating Trinity, who is Love, Logic and Life itself.

No other Christian body can make the same claim, no matter how they spin it.

Just grab your iPad or iPhone and ask Siri the following question: “Siri, who started the Baptist church?”

When she delivers the answer, ask her: “Siri, who started the Catholic Church?”

And you don’t have to take it from Siri. Just ask yourself these questions about other religions:

Did any of them shutter their doors? If they did, they apparently had nothing to do with Jesus, as he assured us that the Gates of Hell would not prevail over his Church (Matthew 16:17-19). Did any of these other churches produce any false prophets or failed prophecies? If so, the Bible clearly says they’re wrong (Deuteronomy 18:15-22, Ezekiel 13:9). Why would God change his mind about which church held the fullness of his True Doctrine and why did he wait until the 16th or 20th century to lay it on us? If Protestantism is correct and Catholicism isn’t, which Protestant group has the “true doctrine” and what do we do about all the others with their own “true doctrines?” It’s blasphemy to insist Jesus is whispering different messages to different prophets. Only one of them can be correct.

If they’re surprised or angered at these questions, consider these Scriptural gems:

You may wonder how you can tell when a prophet's message does not come from the Lord. If a prophet speaks in the name of the Lord and what he says does not come true, then it is not the Lord's message. That prophet has spoken on his own authority, and you are not to fear him. (Deuteronomy 18:15-22)

My hand will be against the prophets who see false visions and utter lying divinations. They will not belong to the council of my people or be listed in the records of Israel, nor will they enter the land of Israel. (Ezekiel 13:9)

Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. By their fruit you will recognize them. Do people pick grapes from thornbushes, or figs from thistles? Likewise, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, and a bad tree cannot bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Thus, by their fruit you will recognize them. (Matthew 7:15-20)

There is no “other gospel,” but I say this because there are some people who are upsetting you and trying to change the gospel of Christ. But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach to you a gospel that is different from the one we preached to you, may he be condemned to hell! We have said it before, and now I say it again: if anyone preaches to you a gospel that is different from the one you accepted, may he be condemned to hell! (Galatians 1:6-9)

Whoever teaches a different doctrine and does not agree with the true words of our Lord Jesus Christ and with the teaching of our religion is swollen with pride and knows nothing. (1 Timothy 6:3-5)

This is what the Lord Almighty says: “Do not listen to what the [false] prophets are prophesying to you; they fill you with false hopes. They speak visions from their own minds, not from the mouth of the Lord. (Jeremiah 23:16)

Keep watch over yourselves and all the flock of which the Holy Spirit has made you overseers…Even from your own number men will arise and distort the truth in order to draw away disciples after them. (Acts 20:28-30)

For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear. They will turn their ears away from the truth and turn aside to myths. (2 Timothy 4:3-4)

[Paul’s] letters contain some things that are hard to understand, which ignorant and unstable people distort, as they do the other Scriptures, to their own destruction. Therefore, dear friends, since you have been forewarned, be on your guard so that you may not be carried away by the error of the lawless and fall from your secure position. (2 Peter 3:14-18)

Above all, you must understand that no prophecy of Scripture came about by the prophet’s own interpretation of things. For prophecy never had its origin in the human will, but prophets, though human, spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit. (2 Peter 1:20-21)

But there were also false prophets among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you. They will secretly introduce destructive heresies, even denying the sovereign Lord who bought them—bringing swift destruction on themselves. Many will follow their depraved conduct and will bring the way of truth into disrepute. In their greed these teachers will exploit you with fabricated stories. 2 Peter 2

Anyone who needs to ignore or revise the Bible is not someone you should believe. If anyone teaches differently than what the Catholic Church has always taught, ignore them and tell them to read this article — and the Catechism of the Catholic Church.