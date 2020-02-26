(Pixabay/CC0)

Communism is a Religion Made for Atheists

The horrors perpetrated upon humanity by atheists are unparalleled.

It seems to have become fashionable again to believe that communism, of all things, is the answer to all of man’s woes.

It is also common, in these circles, to insist that the excessive evils perpetrated by atheists in the 20th century was not caused by “true communists.” This is stale, rehashed and warmed-over “No True Scotsman” fallacy. (Argumentum ad nullum Caledonium verum)

But if pseudo-proto-communism is as deadly as it’s proven to be, I’d truly hate to see what “real communism” could muster. Thus far, communist atheists have killed 152.5 million people in a vain, constant hope of producing an atheistic utopia. Good intentions might pave the Road to Perdition but dead bodies line the Path to Atheist “Utopia.”

Why is communism atheistic? Where shall I begin? At the beginning or perhaps merely this year? Consider:

Marxist–Leninist atheism has deep roots in the philosophy of Karl Marx, Vladimir Lenin, Frederick Engel, Ludwig Feuerbach and G.W.F. Hegel.

Marx rejected all religious beliefs ignoring all of the contributions of religion, claiming them to be irrelevant and unimportant to humanity and its future. In the introduction to his A Contribution to the Critique of Hegel’s Philosophy of Right, Marx wrote, “Religious suffering is, at one and the same time, the expression of real suffering and a protest against real suffering. Religion is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of soulless conditions. It is the opium of the people.” Considering that the Catholic Church created universities, hospitals, social work centers and laid the foundations of modern science including producing the current paradigms in all of the major branches of science, Marx’s words come as not only hollow and petty but severally ignorant.

All communist leaders of the 20th and 21st centuries admitted to and celebrated their atheism.

Madalyn Murray O’Hair, founder of American Atheists, dragged her two young sons to the Soviet embassy in Paris in 1960 for the chance to abandon Christian-inspired America to live in the atheist hell that communism had created in that country.

When communists took over countries, they declared them to be “liberated” from religion. Albania was the first to declare a thoroughly “atheistic country.”

China, Vietnam, Venezuela, Cambodia and North Korea, all communist countries, keep a tight control of religions with the intention of destroying those beliefs. All communist regimes have disparaged religion and hope to eradicate it and those who believe in them.

The constitution of officially atheist China promises “freedom of religious belief,” but the “Chinese Patriotic Catholic Church” doesn’t officially recognize the authority of the pope, despite what they say officially.

China's President Xi Jinping, at the opening session of the 19th Chinese Communist Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 18, 2017, reminded his atheist cadres that the CCP must act as “unyielding Marxist atheists ... and bear in mind the party's tenets.” Bizarrely, he used a religious phrase when he admonished them urging them to “consolidate their faith.” This should serve as proof that communism is a religion made for atheists. William Nee, China researcher for Amnesty International, pointed out that obligatory Marxist atheism has been conspicuously absent from party decrees over the past two or three decades. However, this is no longer the case. “It’s significant when that message is being reinforced by the highest levels,” he explained.

In the 20th and 21st centuries, atheists managed to kill 13% of the world's population during the Red Holocaust. In 1920, the world’s population was 2 billion. In 1960, the world’s population was 3 billion. Thus, when these atheists killed 152.5 million human beings, they killed 13% of the world’s total. To put this into perspective, Muslim warlord Tamerlane, the world’s worst genocidist, killed 17 million people in the 14th century. This amounts to 5% of the world’s population at the time. The worst religious zealot with the darkest of intentions fueled by an evil and bloodthirsty Islamic world view could only longingly admire the carnage atheists managed to commit six centuries later. Atheists who insist Christians are evil have apparently refused to read history books and take a long, hard look at their own deplorable history.

Though atheists are eager to insist that Christians have killed more people than they, there are no reliable estimates that even come close to the horrors perpetrated upon humanity by atheists.