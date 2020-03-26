A woman takes part in a strike to demand the legalization of abortion in front of the Congress in Buenos Aires, on March 9, 2020. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Abortion is an Anti-Sacrament

Atheism sets itself in opposition to Christianity and abortion is the line in the sand.

It’s often said by abortion supporters that if men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament to them.

This is odd accusation in the extreme considering the fact that promoters of abortion have, for many decades, treated abortion to be exactly that ― a sacrament. More accurately, a sacrifice to ensure the favor of their tiny gods, not the least of which is the pursuit of barren, materially-focused lives.

Abortion is not merely “not in keeping” with Christianity — it is the destruction of and antithesis of our Faith. It is not merely a sin — it’s a delict, a horrific sin that is more descriptive of the behavior of pagans who worship bloodthirsty demons than for the people God has called unto himself.

Abortion is loveless. It is death itself. It's hard to imagine a more anti-Christian act than killing an innocent baby slumbering peacefully in its mother’s womb. This is not mere hyperbole as can be seen by a quick perusal of Ginette Paris' 1992 The Sacrament of Abortion. In her book, Paris, a self-styled “neo-pagan,” concurs with my assessment of abortion.

Here are a few of the more gruesome passages lauding pagan infant sacrifice which Paris passes off as “moral” and “enlightened:”

Some values are worth the sacrifice … Abortion always has been and continues to be another way of choosing death over life. (pg. 51) Our culture needs new rituals as well as laws to restore abortion to its sacred dimension, which is both terrible and necessary. (pg. 92) As Artemis might kill a wounded animal rather than allow it to limp along miserably, so a mother wishes to spare the child a painful destiny. (pg. 56) Artemis had a reputation for liking bloody sacrifices, including human ones … a practice that has given paganism such a bad name…. The story of Artemis claiming Iphigena as a sacrifice can be told and understood in more than one way … in one, Iphigenia is a victim, offered in sacrifice on the altar of Artemis; in the other Iphigenia becomes a heroine and sacrifice takes on a different meaning. Since abortion is a kind of sacrifice, I believe an exploration of this myth may open up fresh avenues of thought. (pg. 34) The same goddess thus offers protection and also death to women, children and animals. Why these apparent contradictions … personified in a feminine divinity? Is it a way of saying that a woman's protective power cannot function properly if she does not also possess full power, namely, the power over death as well as life? Her image belongs to us as well as to antiquity, because like all fundamental images of the human experience, which C.G. Jung called 'archetypes,' she never really ages but reappears in different forms and different symbols…She encourages us to become more aware of the power of death, its inescapable nature and its necessary role in a living ecology. Abortion is about love, life and death. (pg. 2) It is not immoral to choose abortion; it is simply another kind of morality, a pagan one. It is time to stop being defensive about it, time to point an accusatory finger at the other camp and denounce its own immoral stance. (pg. 56) The collective unconscious has always used different ways to reduce the population when resources and space are lacking or when the social climate deteriorates.” (pg. 26) …men who decide whether or not to kill in war then dare to talk about crime and murder when a woman sacrifices a fetus no bigger than a raisin and less conscious than a chicken…. The beings sacrificed in abortions do not suffer as do the victims of war and ecological disaster…. War is sanctified … by our religious leaders. But let a woman decide to abort a fetus that doesn't even have the neurological apparatus to register suffering and people are shocked. (pg. 25) It’s rare for a woman to choose abortion because in some way she dislikes the fetus. She sacrifices it for the sake of something she judges at this moment to be more important, whether it be her existing children … or her own physical, economic or psychological survival or the fate of the planet. (pg. 95) …we must constantly monitor the values attached to shame, as we educate the next generation, so that it can be put aside when it no longer expresses our ideals… "When an abortion is necessary, not only should there be no shame but there should be a new consensus that to have a child who cannot adequately be cared for is shameful. (pg.106) Abortion is a sacrifice to Artemis. Abortion as a sacrament for the gift of life to remain pure. (pg. 107) This same quality allows us to visualize a world of increasing respect for children, a world in which one can occasionally resort to abortion when it is necessary to sacrifice the fetus to a higher cause, namely, the love of children and the refusal to see them suffer. (pg. 107)

This fallen, narcissistic, pagan thinking is the reason God sent his Son into the world. Our universe, our very existence was marred at the Fall. Our earthly existence is a generous, God-given grace meant as an opportunity to return to and emulate him. As we are already made in his image and outfitted with both free will and a natural sense of morality, we can choose to copy our pagan ancestors’ mistakes or embrace Christ, submit ourselves to the Holy Spirit and ultimately be judged and eternally loved by the Father. Everyone is free to chose as they wish. However, no one is allowed to make up their own rules or abuse logic or morality.

Paganism/deism/secularism/atheism sets itself in opposition to Christianity and abortion is the line in the sand.

We want abortion to be unthinkable, not just unavailable. Women need to be helped to understand that acceptance and esteem aren’t found in sex or even financial stability. Women need to have the support of a culture and society to help them when they decide to have a child. Abortion is never the answer because death is never the answer. As the Scriptures reminds us: