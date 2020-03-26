Angelo Stagnaro (“Erasmus”) performs as a stage magician and mentalist and divides his time between Europe and North America. He is the editor of “Smoke & Mirrors,” the Net’s largest e-zine for professional magicians. He’s also the Guildmaster of the Catholic Magicians’ Guild and a professed member of the Secular Franciscans (Third Order Franciscans)
Angelo has published articles in most of the major Catholic journals in the United States and Great Britain and had worked as a correspondent for the Catholic News Service having served as principle liaison for the wire service to the United Nations and to the Holy See’s Office to the United Nations.
Angelo has authored six books on mentalism/cold reading including Conspiracy, Something from Nothing, The Other Side, Shibboleth and his upcoming Spur of the Moment. This series has been translated into four languages and is considered seminal in the art of mentalism. He is also one of the world’s experts in cold reading. In addition, he’s written an instructional book for catechists which uses stage magic as a teaching tool for children and young adults entitled The Catechist’s Magic Kit. (Crossroad) His other books include How to Pray the Dominican Way (Paraclete) and The Christian Book of the Dead. (Crossroad) His most recent book was released through Tau Publishing and is entitled A Lenten Cookbook for Catholics.
All of his theology books have received imprimaturs and nihil obstat from Bishop Nicholas DeMarzio of Brooklyn.
Angelo has traveled extensively and has worked, studied, performed and/or traveled in 70 countries.
It’s often said by abortion supporters that if men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament to them.
This is odd accusation in the extreme considering the fact that promoters of abortion have, for many decades, treated abortion to be exactly that ― a sacrament. More accurately, a sacrifice to ensure the favor of their tiny gods, not the least of which is the pursuit of barren, materially-focused lives.
Abortion is not merely “not in keeping” with Christianity — it is the destruction of and antithesis of our Faith. It is not merely a sin — it’s a delict, a horrific sin that is more descriptive of the behavior of pagans who worship bloodthirsty demons than for the people God has called unto himself.
Abortion is loveless. It is death itself. It's hard to imagine a more anti-Christian act than killing an innocent baby slumbering peacefully in its mother’s womb. This is not mere hyperbole as can be seen by a quick perusal of Ginette Paris' 1992 The Sacrament of Abortion. In her book, Paris, a self-styled “neo-pagan,” concurs with my assessment of abortion.
Here are a few of the more gruesome passages lauding pagan infant sacrifice which Paris passes off as “moral” and “enlightened:”
Some values are worth the sacrifice … Abortion always has been and continues to be another way of choosing death over life. (pg. 51)
Our culture needs new rituals as well as laws to restore abortion to its sacred dimension, which is both terrible and necessary. (pg. 92)
As Artemis might kill a wounded animal rather than allow it to limp along miserably, so a mother wishes to spare the child a painful destiny. (pg. 56)
Artemis had a reputation for liking bloody sacrifices, including human ones … a practice that has given paganism such a bad name…. The story of Artemis claiming Iphigena as a sacrifice can be told and understood in more than one way … in one, Iphigenia is a victim, offered in sacrifice on the altar of Artemis; in the other Iphigenia becomes a heroine and sacrifice takes on a different meaning. Since abortion is a kind of sacrifice, I believe an exploration of this myth may open up fresh avenues of thought. (pg. 34)
The same goddess thus offers protection and also death to women, children and animals. Why these apparent contradictions … personified in a feminine divinity? Is it a way of saying that a woman's protective power cannot function properly if she does not also possess full power, namely, the power over death as well as life? Her image belongs to us as well as to antiquity, because like all fundamental images of the human experience, which C.G. Jung called 'archetypes,' she never really ages but reappears in different forms and different symbols…She encourages us to become more aware of the power of death, its inescapable nature and its necessary role in a living ecology. Abortion is about love, life and death. (pg. 2)
It is not immoral to choose abortion; it is simply another kind of morality, a pagan one. It is time to stop being defensive about it, time to point an accusatory finger at the other camp and denounce its own immoral stance. (pg. 56)
The collective unconscious has always used different ways to reduce the population when resources and space are lacking or when the social climate deteriorates.” (pg. 26)
…men who decide whether or not to kill in war then dare to talk about crime and murder when a woman sacrifices a fetus no bigger than a raisin and less conscious than a chicken…. The beings sacrificed in abortions do not suffer as do the victims of war and ecological disaster…. War is sanctified … by our religious leaders. But let a woman decide to abort a fetus that doesn't even have the neurological apparatus to register suffering and people are shocked. (pg. 25)
It’s rare for a woman to choose abortion because in some way she dislikes the fetus. She sacrifices it for the sake of something she judges at this moment to be more important, whether it be her existing children … or her own physical, economic or psychological survival or the fate of the planet. (pg. 95)
…we must constantly monitor the values attached to shame, as we educate the next generation, so that it can be put aside when it no longer expresses our ideals… "When an abortion is necessary, not only should there be no shame but there should be a new consensus that to have a child who cannot adequately be cared for is shameful. (pg.106)
Abortion is a sacrifice to Artemis. Abortion as a sacrament for the gift of life to remain pure. (pg. 107)
This same quality allows us to visualize a world of increasing respect for children, a world in which one can occasionally resort to abortion when it is necessary to sacrifice the fetus to a higher cause, namely, the love of children and the refusal to see them suffer. (pg. 107)
This fallen, narcissistic, pagan thinking is the reason God sent his Son into the world. Our universe, our very existence was marred at the Fall. Our earthly existence is a generous, God-given grace meant as an opportunity to return to and emulate him. As we are already made in his image and outfitted with both free will and a natural sense of morality, we can choose to copy our pagan ancestors’ mistakes or embrace Christ, submit ourselves to the Holy Spirit and ultimately be judged and eternally loved by the Father. Everyone is free to chose as they wish. However, no one is allowed to make up their own rules or abuse logic or morality.
Paganism/deism/secularism/atheism sets itself in opposition to Christianity and abortion is the line in the sand.
We want abortion to be unthinkable, not just unavailable. Women need to be helped to understand that acceptance and esteem aren’t found in sex or even financial stability. Women need to have the support of a culture and society to help them when they decide to have a child. Abortion is never the answer because death is never the answer. As the Scriptures reminds us:
I am now giving you the choice between life and death, between God’s blessing and God’s curse and I call heaven and earth to witness the choice you make. Choose life. (Deuteronomy 30:19)
