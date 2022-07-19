Support the register

Assassinated for Consecrating His Country to the Sacred Heart, Seven Powerful Books That Shaped the Lives of the Saints, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Assassinated for Consecrating His Country to the Sacred Heart – Peter Darcy at Catholic Stand

Seven Powerful Books That Shaped the Lives of the Saints – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Nigeria: Two Catholic Priests Slain in 24 Hours - J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

Called to Holy Orders – Ralph Hathaway at Catholic365

The Adventure of Catholic Social Doctrine – Michael Novak at The Catholic Thing

Abortion and Adoption: Some Personal Reflections – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report

A Critique of Some Elements of Contemporary Christian Music and Culture – Sarah R. Dzialo

A Neglected Gem in the Traditional Roman Missal: The Eucharistic Heart of Jesus – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at One Peter 5

How Having a Gay Father Showed Me the Lies of Progressive Catholicism – Katie Gillio at Crisis Magazine

Archbishop Perez of Philadelphia and Obfuscation – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Ask Father: Prelate Bully: You have Right to Kneel, but Not to a Kneeler – Father Tim Ferguson at Fr. Z’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

